Boris Johnson acted foolishly on housing regulation, the report reveals | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson foolishly started a renovation of his official apartment on Downing Street without knowing how it would be paid, according to a report that found a significant failure by officials.

Peer Tory and party donor David Brownlow and the Conservative Party initially started to fix the bills, they said. report by the new independent adviser on ministerial interests, Christopher Geidt.

However, Lord Geidt said that given factors such as the ongoing Covid pandemic and Brownlows status as an existing party supporter, he was happy that no conflict (or reasonably perceived conflict) arose as a result of these interests.

Johnson did not violate the ministerial code, Geidt decided in a published annex along with the very late list of ministers’ interests, and the interests were now properly declared by the prime minister.

But in criticism of Johnson, he said: The foolish prime minister, in my opinion, allowed the renovation of the apartment at No. 11 Downing Street to continue regardless of how more rigorously it would be financed.

The confusion apparently occurred because after Johnson became prime minister in the summer of 2019, it was agreed that a blind trust had to be created to pay for the renovation work on the 30,000-per-year amount officially secured.

The renovations began last April while Johnson was in the coronavirus hospital and while he was advised that the trust could cover some if not all of the costs, the Cabinet Office initially decided the bill, passing the charge to the Conservative party. Geidt said there was no evidence that Johnson was aware of any of these transactions.

Legal advice received by the government in mid-June raised doubts as to whether the trust could actually cover the costs, with Brownlow appointed its chairman in July.

In October, Brownlow paid the money directly to a supplier; no figures were given for the costs, which are reported to have been up to 200,000. In April, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Brownlow in which he said he was making a ,000 58,000 donation to cover payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust.

Geidt said he revealed that Johnson knew nothing about the payments made by Brownlow until shortly before newspaper reports in February this year. Johnson then set the full amount himself on March 8th.

Harsh in his criticisms about the way work on the trust had continued, Geidt said he had not been subjected to a rigorous project management scheme by officials, calling it a significant failure.

Cabinet Office officials did not appear to have acted on this information to the extent of informing the Prime Minister, let alone offering him advice on his private interests, he wrote. While Johnson and Brownlow were in contact during the respective months, there was no evidence that colleagues told the prime minister that he had paid the bill.

Under normal circumstances, Geidt wrote, a prime minister could reasonably be expected to be curious about the arrangements, and especially the financial arrangements that led to the renovation of his Downing Street apartment. But amid the pandemic, Johnson simply acknowledged that the trust would meet the costs and was badly healed by officials who did not tell him it was.

While an interest arose from Brownlows’s payment, given his status as a Tory colleague, the payment of bills did not place him under any different obligation to the relationship he already has as party leader, the report added.

When Johnson became aware, Geidt said, he took steps to make relevant statements and seek advice and thus did not violate the ministerial code, the set of rules that set out the appropriate actions for ministers.

The list of private interest ministers is usually updated every six months, but the previous version was published in July last year. Such a long delay in publishing what is usually a routine register of things like owned shares and charities created particular interest because of the many unanswered questions about how Johnson has financed his lifestyle within No. 10 .

Separately, the Election Commission said last month that it had launched a formal investigation into how the renovation work had been paid for, saying there were reasonable grounds to suspect multiple violations could have been committed.

Other unanswered questions include whether the Prime Minister received any assistance, even on a temporary basis, with childcare for his son, Wilfred, and the reported delivery of organic meals and other foods to number 10 by a company owned of another major conservative donor.

As a backbench MP, Johnson was free to earn substantial sums outside parliament, including 22,000 a month for a weekly column in the Daily Telegraph, and there have been widespread reports that he sees the prime minister’s salary just over 150,000 inadequate.

Part of the delay has been because the list is formally overseen by independent government advisers on ministerial interests and former incumbent Alex Allen resigned in November last year after Johnson refused to take action against Priti Patel when an investigation uncovered evidence that the interior secretary had harassed civil servants. Geidt, who served as Queens’ private secretary for 10 years and as an army intelligence officer before that, was installed earlier this month.