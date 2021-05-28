Universal Credit: How to access your online account and keep track of your payments

Universal Credit claimants can use their online account to contact their job coach and find out when they are being paid their next payment.

You can also use the digital service to report a change in circumstances or – if you are new to Universal Credit – to apply for an advance.

We explain how to access your Universal Credit account and what else you can do through it.

There are currently more than six million people in the UK claiming Universal Credit.

How to access your Universal Credit account?

You can access your Universal Credit account through a specific page on Gov.uk website

To log in, you will need to use the username and password you set when applying for the Universal Loan.

You can also request a reminder if you are not sure what your login details are – this will include receiving information sent to your email address.

Have you struggled to claim universal credit? Tell us: [email protected]







(Image: Getty Images)



Or if you still can not log in, you can call the Universal Credit Helpline at 0800 328 5644, or 0800 328 1344 is the text telephone number.

There is a Welsh helpline on 0800 328 1744, or you can also contact via NGT text relays on 18001 then 0800 328 5644.

What can you do through your Universal Credit account?

There are several features available through your Universal Credit account.

Plaintiffs should be able to see their statement and when their next payment is being made through their online account – making it easier to keep track of any money received.

You can also use your Online Diary to send messages to your job trainer, for example if you have a job interview or want to register for a job application.

Your journal effectively acts as a journal of everything you have done since applying for the Universal Credit.

Things to do – such as looking for work – are also recorded in a to-do list on your online account, so make sure you do not risk losing your profit.

These tasks are then transferred to your journal after you have completed them.

Finally, you can also report a change of circumstances on your online account – for example, a change in income, rent, have a child or go with your partner.

If you are not sure if a change will affect your Universal Credit, it is best to ask your job coach.

You can also apply for an advanced payment if you are new to Universal Credit to help close the five-week wait between applying and receiving the benefit.









Who qualifies for Universal Credit?

If you are new to the benefits system, you should first check if you are really eligible for Universal Loans.

You may be able to apply for Universal Loans if:

Are you unemployed or have a low income?

You are 18 years and older (there are some exceptions if you are 16 or 17 years old)

You or your partner are under the state retirement age

You and your partner have less than 16,000 savings

You live in the UK

How Much Does a Universal Credit Cost?

How Universal Credit is calculated can be extremely complicated.

There is a standard allowance, which is the basic amount of Universal Credit you can get – it depends on your age and whether you claim to be part of a couple.

After that, you may be entitled to extra benefits, for example if you have children or cannot work due to a disability.

Once you have reached this total figure, then you will be subject to deductions based on how much you earn and any savings you have.

Here we explain how valuable the various elements of Universal Credit are:







(Image: Alamy Stock Photo)



Standard help (per month)

For those single and under the age of 25, the standard compensation is 344

For those single and aged 25 and over, the standard fee is 411.51

For joint applicants both under 25, the standard allowance is 490.60

For joint claimants where one or both are over 25 years old, the standard allowance is 596.58

Additional elements that you may be entitled to on your standard add-on include:

Elements of the child

First child (born before April 6, 2017): 282.50

First child (born on or after 6 April 2017) or second child and subsequent child (when an exception or transitional provision applies): 237.08

Supplements for children with disabilities

Lower rate supplement: 128.89

Supplement with higher grade: 402.41

Disability for work support

Disability for the amount of work: 128.89

Amount of disability for work and work-related activities: 343.63

stewards

Amount of guardian: 163.73

Housing cost element

It depends on where you live and whether you are a private or social tenant.





From universal credit to enterprise, employment rights, travel updates and emergency financial assistance – we have all the great financial stories you need to know now. Subscribe to our Mirror Money newsletter here.

Once the maximum full amount you are entitled to claim has been calculated, this is when your earnings from work or money from savings and investments are taken into account.

Some claimants qualify for a work allowance, which is the amount of money you are allowed to earn before the Universal Loan payment is affected.

This figure is 515 if you do not receive housing support, or 293 if your universal loan claim includes housing support.

With the help of work, your pay is reduced by 63p for every 1 you earn on these amounts, depending on what applies to you.

You will be entitled to a work allowance if you are:

If you do not qualify for work assistance, your Universal Loan payment will decrease by 63 points for every 1 in all your earnings.

Savings under 6,000 are not taken into account when calculating the Universal Loan, and if you have more than 16,000, you will not be eligible at all.

Finally, other sources of income – such as retirement income or maintenance payments – will also be considered, as well as any other benefits you receive.

Other deductions that may be deducted from your payment include any loans or advances you have taken out and the benefit limit – which is the total amount a person can receive in benefits – can also affect your payments.