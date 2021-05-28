International
Hordes of mice in Australia are tormenting farmers, residents
At night, spill floors disappear under the carpets of rogue mice. The ceilings are enlivened by the sound of scratches. One family blamed the burning of their house on rats chewing on electrical wires.
Large tracts of land in Australia, the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, are being threatened by a rat plague that the state government describes as absolutely unprecedented. Just how many millions of rodents have infected agricultural fields across the state is conjecture.
We are at a critical point now where if we do not significantly reduce the number of mice that are the size of the plague by spring, we are facing an absolute economic and social crisis in rural New South Wales rural and regional, said Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall this month.
Bruce Barnes said he is dealing with a game of gambling by planting crops on his family farm near Bogan Gate’s central New South Wales town.
We just plant and hope, he said.
The danger is that the rats will keep their numbers during the Southern Hemisphere winter and devour the wheat, barley and canola before they can be harvested.
NSW Farmers, the states’ leading agricultural association, predicts the plague will wipe out more than A $ 1 billion (US $ 775 million) from the value of winter crops.
The state government has ordered 1,320 gallons of normally banned Bromadiolone poison from India. The Australian federal regulator has not yet approved emergency applications to use the poison on harvest perimeters. Critics fear the venom will kill not only mice but also animals that feed on them, including wedge-tailed eagles and family pets.
We had to go this route because we need something that is super strong, the equivalent of napalm, to burst these mice into oblivion, Marshall said.
The plague is a cruel blow to farmers in Australia’s most populous state, who have been hit by fires, floods and pandemic disruptions in recent years, only to cope with the new plague of non-native house mouse, or Mouse muscle.
The same government-commissioned advisers who have helped farmers cope with drought, fire and flood are coming back to help people deal with rat stress.
The worst comes after darkness, when the millions of mice that were hiding and sleeping during the day become active.
Day, the crisis is less visible. Road patches are littered with mice crushed the night before, but the birds quickly pick up the corpses. Still, the straws are crumbling because of the predatory rodents that have perished deep inside. Passing a scrap metal sheet lying on a stand will send a dozen mice down. Sidewalks are strewn with dead mice that have eaten poisonous bait.
But a constant, both day and night, is the stench of mouse urine and rotten meat. Wind is the biggest constraint of people.
You deal with it all day. You’re trying, trying your best to manage the situation, then come home and just stink of mice, said Jason Conn, a fifth-generation farmer near Wellington, New South Wales.
They are in the roof cavity of your home. If your house is not well sealed, they are in bed with you. People are being bitten in bed, Conn said. Do not retreat, that is for sure.
Colin Tink estimated that he killed 7,500 mice overnight last week in a trap he set up with a bowl to feed cattle full of water on his farm outside Dubbo.
I thought I could get a couple of hundred. I did not expect Id to get 7,500, Tink said.
Barnes said mouse carcasses and excrement on the roof were contaminating farmers water tanks.
People are getting sick from the water, he said.
The rats are already in Barnes bottles. He battled zinc phosphide baits, the only legal chemical control for rats used in large-scale agriculture in Australia. He hopes the winter frosts will help summarize the numbers.
Government researcher Steve Henry, whose agency is developing strategies to reduce the impact of mice on agriculture, said it is too early to predict what damage will occur by spring.
He travels the state holding community meetings, sometimes twice a day, to discuss the rat problem.
People are tired of relationships with rats, Henry said.
