Allegations of politically motivated interference in the administration: son of BS Yediyurappa | News from Bengaluru







He claimed that no minister had accused him of interference.

“Yediyurappa has become prime minister because of his 30-40 year political struggle and because of the efforts of party workers’ loops. He has served the state and his people as MLA, opposition leader, deputy prime minister and prime minister. He “I know how to run the administration,” Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he called statements such as politically motivated and said, “no Minister has accused me of interference. As party vice president, I am aware of my responsibilities and doing my service. state in my own way .. I am functioning as vice president of BJP within my work limits, “he said.

Asked why he is constantly accused of interfering, Vijayendra sarcastically said: “… many people have a lot of love for me and when that love grows, they make such statements.”

The prime minister’s youngest son was answering a question over an attack covered up against him by tourism minister CP Yogeeshwara.

In what is widely seen as a reference to Vijayendra, Yogeeshwara on Thursday had said, “I am a Minister. I will not accept my son exercising my power. In the same way, someone else exercising power in my jurisdiction or directs the show in the name I’m not feeling well personally “.

Earlier also, some BJP leaders, particularly Basanagouda Senior MLA leader Patil Yatnal, have openly accused Vijayendra of interfering in the administration.

He is also seen as one of the main reasons for the growing discontent against Yediyurappa’s leadership within the party.

Yogeeshwara, whose visit to New Delhi sparked the latest round of speculation about attempts to replace the prime minister, while clarifying that his visit had nothing to do with the change of leadership in the state, had cast broad signs of his displeasure.

Several Yogeeshwara cabinet colleagues have criticized him for his statement.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he and Yediyurappa had worked on building the party for 40 years and that he would continue to be with it.

“He (Yogeeshwara) is talking about the (party dance) experience this is the BJP government under Yediyurappa and not (the three party government),” the minister said.

Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa also hit Yogeeshwara for making public statements after meeting with senior command. He asked him to resign and come out if he was unhappy and eagerly awaiting the central leadership response.

“When all those working to control Covid, do not try to create confusion in BJP about the change of leadership,” he added.

