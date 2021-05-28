International
Will the country be on the UK travel list?
Spain is the most popular holiday destination for Britons, with families waiting to hear if it will be blacklisted on June 7th.
Here are all you need to know about a holiday in Spain this summer.
Can I go on holiday to Spain?
The Foreign Office currently advises against all travel, except essential ones, to Spain, including the Balearic Islands.
This does not include the Canary Islands, which is based on the current risk assessment surrounding coronavirus.
When will Spain be placed on the green list?
While it remains to be confirmed, the UK government is expected to put Spain on the green list on 7 June.
However, the Prime Minister and the government warn the British not to travel to Spain now as it remains on the amber list.
Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “Our advice has not changed regarding amber list sites.
“We have been clear that people should not travel to amber list countries for holiday purposes.”
Last week Health Secretary Matt Hancocksaid said people should not travel to amber residents except for essential reasons.
The country’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdes, said Spain was not suitable for the amber list.
He told Sky News: “Right now Spain is making a big effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least a third of our entire population with at least one dose … but also, we have some destinations vacations which are much loved by British tourists such as the Balearic Islands, Costa Blanca or Malaga, with our ad rates which are quite low and from the same range of announcements in the UK.
So I have to doubt that in the next review that the UK Government can provide … Spain will change in its announcement.
What are the current travel rules in Spain?
Spain lifted its travel restrictions for UK travelers on Monday, without any testing requirements for arrivals.
Up to 100,000 Britswere are expected to go to Spain this week, despite the country still being on the amber list.
This not only requires a mandatory 10-day quarantine when you return to the UK, but the government has advised you not to rest on the destinations on the list.
Despite this, eager holidaymakers have landed with tourists already heading to UK airports after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced he would allow the British to return without vaccination proof or a negative coronavirus test.
The beaches of Benidorm were packed on Monday as the British returned to Spain.
The photos show the famous Spanish seaside resort full of tourists with the beach and cafes that see large crowds.
This is in stark contrast to last week, when the beaches were deserted with only a few locals on May 19th.
