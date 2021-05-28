11 dead after consuming alcoholic beverages at UPs Aligarh





Three excise officers were suspended, four people were arrested, the main investigation was ordered

Eleven people died Friday and several others fell ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages sold by a licensed vendor here, a senior official said. Authorities have ordered a major investigation into the incident and are suspending five excise officers while four people, including the owner of the liquor store, have been arrested. The investigation will be conducted by an additional district magistrate rank officer, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh for the media. The administration is likely to invoke strict National Security Act (NSA) law against those found guilty, he said. Confirming the 11 deaths, DM said information about other people who had consumed alcoholic beverages purchased from the same vendor was being shaken. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Dipak Kumar said Lodha Police Station was informed this morning of the deaths of two people after consuming locally produced alcoholic beverages purchased from a vendor in Karsia. The victims were truck drivers who had gathered at a gas depot on the Aligarh-Tapaal highway for work, he said. However, when police and senior district officials arrived on the scene, they were informed that six other people belonging to Karsia and neighboring villages had died, the DIG said, adding that the bodies had been sent for an post-mortem examination. Some of the patients were rushed to the district hospital and from there were transferred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital at Aligarh Muslim University. The liquor store is sealed and samples are collected for testing. Four people, including the owner of a liquor store in Andla, were arrested, police said. Chief Police Inspector General (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said six police teams were combing villages to track down victims and help people get medical help. Among those arrested were an owner’s associate and two sales assistants. They are being questioned, the SSP said. Meanwhile, Additional Secretary-General (Excise) Sanjay Bhoosreddy said District Excise Officer Dheeraj Sharma; Excise inspectors Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Chandraprakash Yadav; Army Chief Ashok Kumar; and soldier Ram Raj Rana was suspended with immediate effect. The department’s action has also begun against them, he added. According to locals, people had started getting sick on Thursday. Many others from neighboring villages had also consumed alcoholic beverages, they added. Family members of the victims were seen crying in the villages of Karsia and Andla. Andla village mayor Om Dutt said that in addition to those who died, a large number of people had fallen ill after consuming alcoholic beverages since Thursday afternoon. He claimed that widespread reports suggested a false alcohol scam. The Vice President of the Youth Congress at UP, Gorang Dev Chauhan, demanded that all alcoholic beverage stores in the state be closed. Mr Chauhan in a statement said it was ironic that while shops and other vital commercial institutions remained closed during the coronavirus blockade, sales of alcoholic beverages were ruled out. He said the tragic incident was caused by the wrong priorities of the State government and called for a high-level investigation into the liquor rocket.

