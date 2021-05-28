Saudi Arabia and the UAE are consolidating strategic positions in eastern Yemen and the islands

While the peace process has stalled between rebels Zaydi Shia Houthi and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have established their strength in strategic parts of the country. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are unlikely to give up their profits without significant international pressure.

The Saudis have focused their attention on the Eastern governor or al-Mahrah province, Yemen’s second largest, which borders Oman. Al-Mahrah is far from Houthi-controlled territory in northern Yemen and is populated by Sunni Muslims. Many of the inhabitants of al-Mahrahs are Mahri speakers, which further distinguishes them from Arabic speakers in the rest of Yemen. It may have up to 300,000 inhabitants although the population estimates in Yemen are very speculative. Mahri has long been closely associated with the neighboring Omani province of Dhofar, which also has a small population of Mahri speakers.

Starting in 2017, the Saudis gradually took control of al-Mahrah. They occupied the capital and the port and took control of the border posts with Oman. Saudi troops now control the province. Human Rights Watch has reported the Saudis and local allied tribes have used force, torture, and arbitrary restraint to extinguish any opposition to their occupation. The Saudis have 20 bases and posts in the province now.

The capture of al-Mahrah gives Saudi Arabia direct access to the Indian Ocean. Riyadh plans to build an oil pipeline from its Eastern Province through al-Mahrah to the sea, according to some reports. This would ease the Saudis’ dependence on the Straits of Hormuz for oil exports, reducing potential Iranian leverage over Riyadh.

The Omanis are closely monitoring the role of the Saudis in al-Mahrah. Al-Mahrah was the base for communist southern Yemen to support the Dhofar uprising in the 1970s, which was defeated after the Shah of Iran sent troops to help the Omani army. Oman is the only Gulf monarchy that did not join the Saudi war coalition and has remained neutral in Yemen, often awaiting foreign talks with the Houthis in Muscat. Sultan Qaboos decided in 2016 that the Saudi decision to intervene in Yemen was reckless and wrong. His successor is rightly concerned about the future of Yemen, especially the southeastern provinces of al-Mahrah and Hadramawt.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, is focused on the strategic islands of Yemen. The UAE has reduced its role in the war in the last year. The emirates have quietly chosen to get out of the swamp of Yemen as much as possible and have significantly reduced their presence in Aden. They still have some small body pockets in Mokha, Shabwa and some other locations.

But they are very active on some major islands. Recently, satellite images have shown that the UAE is construction of a substantial air base on the island of Mayun which is located in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Five square miles in size, the island is key to controlling Bab el-Mandeb or the Gate of Tears.

Mayun, also known as Perim, has been a goal of empires since ancient times. Portugal and the Ottoman Empire fought for it in the 1600s. The British seized it from the Ottomans in 1857 while the Suez Canal was being built. The Communist People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (PDRY) took control in 1968 and together with Egypt blocked the straits in Israel during the 1973 war. The Houthis took it in 2015, only to lose it to the Emirates in 2016.

Abu Dhabi is also in control of the island of Socotra in the Gulf of Aden. Much larger than Mayun, Socotra has 60,000 inhabitants and is the largest island in the archipelago also called Socotra. Historically she was part of the Sultanate of Mahra before becoming part of the PDRY. The emirates have a military base which is used to gather maritime traffic information in Bab el-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.

Recently there were press reports of Israeli tourists visiting Socotra as part of the Abrahamic Agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Thousands of Israelis have visited Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and apparently some are taking advantage of weekly flights to the island. The government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has protested against tourism and demanded the return of Yemeni sovereignty to the island, but Abu Dhabi long ago dismissed Hadi as ineffective.

Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are eager to take advantage of the expensive advantage in which they jumped in 2015. Territorial acquisition of strategic terrain may be the only possible gain. The purchase may be de facto and never accepted by any Yemeni government. The fixation of Yemen’s territorial integrity and sovereignty may cover the facts on the ground.

The United States should not be a party to the partition of Yemen. It is not too early to quietly lower a marker that if a ceasefire is established in Yemen, the Saudis and Emirates will have to evacuate al-Mahrah, Mayun and Socotra and return control to the Yemenis.