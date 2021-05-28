Will the polarized elections in Peru bring more instability?

Peru has experienced unprecedented political instability in recent years. The winner of next weekend’s presidential runoff will be the country’s fifth executive in as many years. The two candidates to get out of the crowded first round are different and deeply controversial: left wing Pedro Castillo and right wing Keiko Fujimori. Although Castillo is leading the polls, Fujimoris’ recent flood means anyone can emerge victorious.

Who is Pedro Castillo?

Castillo is a rural teacher and union leader representing the Free Peru party. He was also part of a controversial self-defense group defending rural communities against attacks by Shining Path, a Maoist guerrilla organization, in the 1980s. Castillo, who was relatively unknown until recently, launched a campaign supporting Marxist and nationalist ideals. , alienating even the center-left voters with his dogmatism. Still, he reached an unexpected finish in first place in the first round of elections in April.

Peruvian presidential candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori will face each other in a run-off on June 6, 2021.

Unlike his opponent, Castillo has moderated his tone and platform in recent weeks to extend his pull. However, Castillo says that, if resolved, he will seek to renegotiate contracts with for-profit mining and energy companies and raise taxes on them, which has alarmed the business sector. Moreover, Castillo promises to oversee a rewriting of the country’s constitution that would establish protection for Peruvians from submission by the United States and international financial institutions. Although his motivations for an amendment are foreign to some, there is widespread support among the electorate to replace the existing constitution.

Who is Keiko Fujimori?

More about: PERU Elections and Voting Politics and Government cORRUPTION

Fujimori is a former congresswoman from the right-wing People’s Force party. She once served as the first lady of her father, former President Alberto Fujimori, who is in prison for crimes against humanity, corruption and mismanagement of government funds. She herself was arrested twice on bribery charges; in 2020, she was released on bail. Fujimori declared her candidacy after the overthrow of President Martin Vizcarra amid a constitutional crisis in November. Many Peruvians see her presidential run as a subtle covert attempt to secure immunity from prosecution and to pardon her father.

Despite strong anti-authoritarian currents among the electorate, Fujimoris’s campaign has not escaped Alberto’s undemocratic legacy. It promises to revive pro-market policies and harsh responses to uncertainty, including against small but violent waste of the Bright Path.

Is this polarization a sign of increasing antiestablishment trends?

Distrust of creation figures in Peru is not a new phenomenon. Corruption in Odebrecht scandal’s biggest foreign bribery case in history, according to the U.S. Department of Justice ousted some of Peru’s most prominent officials and evaded public confidence in the political class. Also, the judicial branch has faced increased scrutiny following a 2018 bribery scheme involving about three hundred officials, including judges who issued favorable decisions and sentences in exchange for non-compliance.

Moreover, decades of poor investment in the health system and the instability of pandemic blockages in a country where most people are employed in the informal economy have led to a catastrophic increase in COVID-19 infections. In 2020, Peru was registered among the worlds the highest known COVID-19 death rates per capita and reported the largest contraction of regions in gross domestic product (GDP). The inability of governments to meet the needs of citizens amid the pandemic has contributed to one general dissatisfaction with local institutions and officials.

After the constitutional crisis of recent years, is political stability possible?

Only if the electoral winner moderates their attitudes. The chances of success of Peruvian presidents lie in the leaders’ relationship with Congress. Peruvian fragmented party system and the relative unpopularity of both candidates suggest that the legislature may stone the next presidents the most ambitious items on the agenda. The Castillos party controls 37 of the 130 seats, a small majority in a Congress that hosts more than ten political parties. Likewise, the Fujimoris party holds only 24 seats after losing its majority in Congress in 2019. To govern, the Peruvian president will have to moderate their policies to attract centrist lawmakers and form coalitions.

Neither the history nor the rhetoric of the candidates suggests that this is likely, which warns of blockages or even irregular transfers of power to the legislature or the executive. spectrum of corruption appears large for both candidates and their parties, and the Peruvian legislature and courts have proven relatively capable of holding senior officials accountable. Five presidents in a row, including Vizcarra, have all faced investigation or imprisonment for corruption allegations. Other branches of government can use similar tactics to oust the election winner.

What does Peru do last experience and countryWhat do s prospects mean for the region?

Authoritarian populist presidents in countries including Brazil, El Salvador, and Mexico pose a major threat to democratic governance in Latin America; they have eroded controls and balances, militarized public service delivery, and attacked press freedom. However, the split between the two Peruvian presidential candidates makes it impossible for either of them to use the popular support needed to follow in the footsteps of their regional counterparts.

The dysfunction of Peru’s institutions, however, could spark additional waves of discontent and unrest, especially as the government seeks to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and boost the economy. The emergence of polarizing and even extreme presidential candidates in Peru could be a sign of what is to come elsewhere in Latin America, where high inequality, rising unemployment, fragmented party systems, fiscal crises and worst effects of the pandemic are fueling political contempt as usual.