Mobster transfers Turkey with video tirade against political elite

With a smile on his face and a gold medallion shining on his chest, fugitive gangster Sedat Peker has turned Turkey with explosive accusations leveled at the political elite in a series of YouTube videos.

Peker, who spent a decade in prison in Turkey for his involvement in organized crime and who is now wanted for running a criminal group, reports from a rented room he says is located in Dubai. In seven videos that have been viewed a total of 55 million times, he makes bomb allegations that certain government officials or their family members are involved in drug dealing, rape and murder.

Peker has not implicated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he affectionately calls Tajip Help, or “brother”, but his allegations of corruption and backlash within the leader’s inner circle have overtaken the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which took power two decades ago with a promise to crack down on crime. organized in politics.

I will teach tyrants that there is no weapon more dangerous than a man facing death. . . You will be able to from a tripod and a camera phone

The mobster launched his video attack earlier this month after a raid on his home in Istanbul in April in which he said police harassed his wife and daughter.

This week, Erdogan broke his silence to refute Peker’s claims as part of a lengthy conspiracy by foreign forces in the shadows to undermine his rule. “We made Turkey, where these so-called baby [godfathers] he is known by pompous nicknames, once the law is the only valid method, “he said in a televised speech.

Peker seems to have caught the KPA in the background at a time when his approval rating is at a record low over its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic and economic consequences. Elections are expected in 2023.

“Airing dirty administration clothes can lead to a loss of public confidence that there is a lot of ideology left in the Erdogan camp,” said Soner Cagaptay, director of Turkey’s program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

“Peker’s tapes show that it is about self-enrichment, nepotism and mafia connections. Erdogan leads Turkey but he does not lead it and the aura of stability is gone. “Turkey looks like a house of letters.”

Part of the art of performance, part of the narrative, the videos show Peker looking between jokes and screams. He offers little evidence for his uncorrupted claims – among them that a former prime minister’s son found a new cocaine trade route from Latin America to Turkey; a KPA lawmaker raped a university student who was later found dead; and that Peker held a former MP in a $ 10,000 monthly holder.

“I will teach tyrants that there is no weapon more dangerous than a man facing death,” Peker wrote in a video post for a video, in which he said: “You will be defeated by a tripod. and a telephone camera. “

Most of his anger is directed at Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Peker claims he helped Soylu against a rival group within the AKP led by Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, who resigned as finance minister last year.

He claims Soylu provided him with security and gave him a friend so that he could avoid arrest, but dropped a deal that allowed him to return to Turkey after more than a year on the run.

Soylu has appeared on talk shows to deny all allegations against him and denied, or said he had no knowledge of, what was being said to others. He has filed a complaint against Peker for defamation. Erdogan has defended Soylu, saying the attack targeted the entire nation.

Sedat Peker’s seven videos viewed 55 million times © Islam Yakut / Anadolu / Getty

Peker’s claims offer a rare look behind the political curtain in a country where the media is tightly controlled by the government.

“People are rushing to these videos because the government has created an environment where criticism is forbidden [and] “This guy is making a fool of the interior minister, whom everyone is afraid of,” said Umit Kivanc, a documentary filmmaker and journalist.

The AKP’s partnership with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) over the past half decade has encouraged ultranationalist-linked crime figures. The MHP leader was photographed with another mafia leader last year after successfully seeking his release from prison.

Peker came of age in a far-right youth group affiliated with the MHP and his nationalist credentials resonate with patriotic Turks. “He can brag about these things and not necessarily face backwards because he is a far-right boyfriend. If they really followed him, it could change the rank within the MHP, ”said Ryan Gingeras, a professor at the California Postgraduate School of Maritime Studies and author of a book on organized crime in Turkey.

“People came to see politics as intertwined with organized crime in Turkey because gangsters like Sedat Peker have not left the spotlight,” he added. “He’s basically a celebrity with a political agenda that happens to have a criminal record.”

Peker cut his teeth like a extortionist and arranging football matches, according to Gingeras. His rap sheet dates back to the 1990s, when newspapers reported that he decorated the walls of his cell with oil paintings and had washing machines and Roquefort cheese delivered to the prison. He was tried and acquitted of murder, but was convicted in 2007 of forming a crime syndicate and released seven years later.

A year later, he was on the trail of the AKP campaign, saying at a rally that he would “wash in the blood” of intellectuals who had signed a petition calling for an end to fighting with Kurdish militants. Months later he was photographed with the president at a wedding and he has received awards as businessman and philanthropist of the year.

Packer has now apologized to intellectuals and complained that politicians use nationalism to “turn us away from each other.” Speaking on video he has also implicated himself in a series of insults, such as arranging an injured blow to a Turkish Cypriot journalist who was later killed by others, “breaking the bones” of a former AKP MP for insulting Erdogan’s wife and organizing bandits to attack a newspaper office at the request of an AKP lawmaker.

As the allegations headline Erdogan’s critics, they have added to the trauma for the victims. After Peker blamed a former interior minister for the unsolved murder of journalist Ugur Mumcu in 1993, his widow Guldal wrote on Twitter: “Pull the bricks, the wall could collapse and bury anyone caught under it.”