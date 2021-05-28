In Mali, Democracy Just Got Another Hit

Editor’s Note: This is the online version of our subscriber-only weekly newspaper, Africa Watch, which includes an overview of the week’s top stories and best readings from and around the African continent. Sign up to receive it by email every Friday. If you are already a subscriber, adjust your newspaper settings to get it directly in your email inbox.

The military officer who overthrew the elected government of Mali last year, Colonel Assimi Goita, this week overthrew the civilian president and prime minister of the transitional authority he helped install after the coup, creating a new political crisis in the West African country.

Goita, who had served as deputy prime minister in the interim government, declared himself president on Thursday and vowed to adhere to an 18-month transition to civilian rule that is scheduled to culminate in national elections in February 2022.

However, regional and international leaders are not convinced. United Nations Security Council called for a restoration of the ousted transitional government, and the leaders of the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, sent a team of mediators to Mali. France, the former colonial ruler of Mali, is threatening sanctions against its perpetrators President Emmanuel Macron described it as a “coup within a coup”.

Goita led a military junta in ousting former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, after weeks of civil protests against the escalation of extremist violence and deteriorating economic conditions. Weeks later, and under increasing pressure from regional and international leaders, the junta agreed to install a hybrid military-civilian government headed by former Defense Minister Bah Ndaw and diplomat Moctar Ouane as prime minister. Goita retained the vice president.

On Monday, Ndaw and Ouane announced a reshuffle of the Cabinet which did not include Interior Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both members of the military junta. Hours later, soldiers arrested Ndaw and Ouane.

Goita has complained that he was not advised of the new cabinet and accused the two leaders of trying to sabotage the transition process. On Wednesday, Ndaw and Ouane were forced to relinquish their positions. They were released from military detention the next day.

In addition to concerns about democratic backwardness, the renewed political crisis has fueled fears for regional security, as experts warn that two competing jihadist coalitions, one linked to al-Qaeda and the other to Islamic State, will benefit from any power vacuum for it. expanded strongholds in northern and central Mali.

Regional and international leaders are now trying to bring Ndaw and Ouan back to power, even as observers warn that resolving Mali’s continuing uncertainty and promoting genuine democracy will require more than a return to the transition period. As John Campbell wrote at a WPR conference in October, stability and development in Mali will require the establishment of “an independent judiciary, the rule of law and the protection of human rights” – more than can only be achieved by elections.

Here is a summary of news from elsewhere on the mainland:

Central Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo: After one the volcanic eruption on Saturday that left at least 32 people dead, tens of thousands of people have been ordered to flee the eastern city of Goma amid fears that Mount Nyiragongo will erupt again. Over the weekend, Africa’s most active volcano suddenly began releasing lava that reached the outskirts of Goma six miles away, destroying more than 500 homes. Several people were killed by lava or by inhaling smoke or toxic gas after the explosion, and at least a dozen people died in accidents while trying to escape. More than 100 children who were separated from their families during chaos are also absent. After magma was discovered under Lake Kivu nearby and with continuous tremors that had caused the appearance of two major cracks in the ground, including one near the main hospital of the city, the military governor of North Kivu province ordered nearly a third of Goma residents to leave on Thursday.

East Africa

Somali: The federal government reached an agreement with most of the country’s state leaders on it hold national elections 60 days late, in the hope of averting a growing political crisis. The plan, signed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the leaders of the five regional states on Thursday, reaffirms the existing electoral system, in which clan leaders elect parliamentarians, who in turn elect the president. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed had tried to implement a direct election “one person, one vote”.

Elections were originally scheduled for last year, but were repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic dispute over the electoral format and threat of violence by the extremist terrorist group al-Shabab. In April, Mohamed signed a law extending his term and that of federal lawmakers by two years. The bill was passed by Somalia’s lower house of parliament, but not by the Senate, and “Mohamed’s decision to sign it did, however, lead to sporadic violent clashes in the capital, Mogadishu, between federal troops and forces loyal to the president’s opponents.” , as Peter Kirechu explained at a WPR press conference. Mohamed later abandoned his plans to extend his term and, under pressure from domestic political partners and international supporters, resumed election negotiations.

Protesters burn photos of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in Mogadishu, April 25, 2021 (AP photo by Farah Abdi Warsameh).

North Africa

Egypt: An Italian judge ruled that four senior Egyptian security officials could be tried in absentia for the 2016 assassination of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni, a case that continues to strain relations between Rome and Cairo. Regen, a Cambridge University researcher, was studying independent labor unions in Egypt when he was abducted. His badly mutilated body was found a few weeks later in a ditch outside Cairo. Four Egyptian security officials – Gen. Tariq Sabir, Kol. Usham Helmi, Colonel Athar Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim and Major Magdi Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif –face charges of aggravated kidnapping. Sharif is also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and murder.

After initially cooperating in the investigation, Egyptian officials withdrew from any involvement and formally dropped charges against four officials and a fifth suspect in December. The Italian government has also signaled an interest in moving away from the case, but this has been “complicated by the ongoing commitment of Italian prosecutors to seek justice for Regeni,” says Timothy Kaldas, a non-resident associate at the Tahrir Institute for the Middle East. based on Washington East Policy, explained in a Q&A 2018 with WPR. Although Italian legal authorities were unable to find addresses for the four men to formally indict them, a Rome-based judge ruled this week that media attention to the case meant the suspects were certainly aware of the allegations and that a trial could go ahead October.

West Africa

Ghana: Activists and diplomats increased their pressure on the government for him release 21 people arrested for illegal gathering last week during a training workshop for members of the LGBT community in the southeastern city of Ho. The arrests came amid a wider crackdown on sexual minorities in Ghana, including a February attack by security forces on an LGBT resource center in the capital, Accra. Homosexual sex is criminalized in Ghana and members of the LGBT community face harassment and discrimination. Activists accuse security forces of illegally detaining seminar participants and have launched a campaign, # Releasethe21, to draw international attention to their arrest ahead of a scheduled court appearance on June 4th. Their efforts received support from the US State Department, which issued a statement calling on “all Ghanaians to abide by the provisions under the Ghanaian Constitution that guarantee freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly”.

South Africa

Zimbabwe: A traditional boss ordered the family of former dictator Robert Mugabe to exhume his remains and rebury them in a monument to the country’s national heroes outside the capital, Harare. Following Mugabe’s death in September 2019, his family buried him in his hometown, Kutama, west of the capital, despite objections from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. Although Mnangagwa ousted Mugabe in a coup in 2017, the former president has long remained a popular figure for his role in leading the fight to end Zimbabwe’s white supremacist rule. Mugabe’s family has said she will refuse to act by order of the chief, accusing him of exceeding his jurisdiction.

Main Readings from About the Web

Survivors in Mozambique still on the run: In late March, Islamic State-linked militants landed in Palma, a coastal city in northern Mozambique that serves as a center for exploring offshore natural gas deposits. At least 61 people were killed in the attack, but tens of thousands more were forced to flee. Two months later, many of them still have not found a place to settle, according to Agence France-Presse. At least 20,000 people are still stranded in a village where they sought safety near a heavily guarded gas plant outside Palma, unable to pay the cost of boat travel that would allow them to reach Pemba, the provincial capital . Dozens more remain stranded at a stadium in Pemba, with no friends or family to take them inside.

How a South African university proved a Rembrandt was false: Officials at the University of Pretoria in South Africa thought they had a painting by Dutch master Rembrandt in their collection. A prominent Dutch businessman who had emigrated to South Africa had given the university the small oil painting, showing the profile of an old man. An academic unit at the university known as Tangible Heritage Preservation was set up to determine the origin of the painting. To do this, they had to develop “analytical techniques to study the materiality of works of art and objects” that were previously unavailable in the region, as unit members in Quartz Africa explain. The exchange for bringing these skills to the subcontinent has been bitter, however: The researchers found that the painting was not by Rembrandt, after all.