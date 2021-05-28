India to borrow $ 22 billion more this year to compensate states for tax shortages





Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint press conference with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, November 1, 2019. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi / File Photo

The federal government of India will borrow $ 22 billion from the market to compensate the country states for a lack of tax bills this fiscal year, but it postponed tax cuts on medicines and medical devices used to treat coronavirus patients. This borrowing would be in addition to the 12 trillion rupees ($ 166 billion) she already plans to raise in the fiscal year that began on April 1st. The second deadly Indian wave of coronavirus that has killed thousands in the last two months is now threatening an economic revival that had begun to take place since the beginning of the year. The economy is showing signs of concern, such as declining tax collection and declining sales of a variety of goods, including automobiles. Read more The Goods and Services Tax (GST), India’s largest tax reform, was introduced in 2017 to replace a range of federal and state duties. State governments were promised compensation through an additional payment on luxury goods taxes for five years to ensure a 14% annual increase in GST revenues. Federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to reporters after meeting with the Goods and Services Tax Council, which she chairs and includes all of the country’s state finance ministers. The outcome of the meeting, which the council was the first in eight months, disappointed some of its members and experts, as it postponed tax cuts on medical equipment and drugs related to COVID-19. “The council has failed to address the key pain points in the industry and the common man resulting from the pandemic,” said Rajat Bose, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., a law firm. Sitharaman said a committee would be set up to look into lowering the levels of various medical devices and medicines. The committee will present its report in the next 10 days, she added. “GST help # COVID19 is put on hold for lack of compassion from the Union Government,” wrote Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab’s finance minister after the meeting. Badal is also a member of the GST council. ($ 1 = 72.4240 Indian rupees) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

