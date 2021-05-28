India reports 1.86 lakh new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily peak in 44 days; positivity rate down to 9% -India News, Firstpost

About 20.70 lakh samples of COVID-19 were tested in the country on May 27, which is over 87,000 fewer tests performed compared to Wednesday

With over 1.86 lakh people testing positive for the novel coronavirus , India on Friday reported the lowest single day COVID-19 increases to 44 days, charging its cumulative load over 2.75 crore, the Union health ministry said.

The fatality rate also saw a drop in the past 24 hours with 3,660 people contracting the disease compared to 3,847 deaths reported Thursday. The total casualties since the start of the pandemic now amounted to 3,18,895.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9 percent and has been lower than 10 percent for four days now. The positive weekly rate stands at 10.42 percent.

For the 15th day in a row, the daily recuperations are more than the number of daily infections. Over 2.59 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 2,48,93,410 and the recovery rate has increased to 90.34 percent.

India has tested 33,90,39,861 samples for COVID-19 so far, according to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

The DGCA extends the ban on international flights until June 30

The government on Friday extended the suspension of scheduled international flights until June 30, 2021. “However, scheduled international flights may be permitted on routes selected by the competent authority on a case-by-case basis,” the aviation regulator said Friday.

Scheduled international flights were suspended on 23 March 2020.

imported COVID-19 aid items to be excluded from GST until August 31: FM

The Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to exclude IGST from importing COVID-related supplies by 31 August.

Sitharaman said the council decided to place Amphotericin B, a leading drug for the treatment of black fungus, on the list of items excluded from IGST.

Indian Immunological Ltd. will start production of the drug substance Covaxin from June 15th

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is expected to start production of the drug substance needed for indigenously developed production COVID-19 the Covaxin vaccine from June 15, which will be provided by Bharat Biotech International Ltd to process it into a formulation by July.

IIL will start with 2-3 million doses per month and will increase this to 6-7 million doses per month by the end of the year and will eventually scale it to 10-15 million doses per month, said the managing director Dr. Anand Kumar on Friday

Bharat Biotech is affiliated with the Hyderabad-based IIL, which is a body set up under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to produce the drug COVAXIN as part of efforts to increase vaccine production.

DRDO anti-Covid drug to be marketed at Rs 990 per bag

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) COVID-19 the drugs will be sold at Rs 990 per bag by Dr Reddy Laboratories (DRL), officials said on Friday.

The Hyderabad-based pharmacy company, however, will provide medicines to the center and state government at a discounted price.

India receives 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B from US pharmaceutical firms

Amid shortages in the availability of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat black fungus, over 50,000 vials have arrived in India from abroad, State Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Friday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses and sometimes even the brain.

“50,000 vials of Amphotericin B arrive at Mumbai Airport. We are making great efforts to meet its requirements in the country. I am grateful to Gilead Science and Mylan News for their tremendous support in India ‘s fight against COVID-19 , “Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Sputnik V will be priced at Rs 1,195 per dose at Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Group has announced that it will start administering Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine for COVID-19 , through its hospitals in India from the second week of June, at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose, YEARS reported on Friday.

“We will charge Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 will be administration fees,” said an Apollo Group official.

Delhi to start easing blocking curbs gradually from May 31: Kejriwal

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi had gained control of the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will begin the process of lifting the blockade gradually, with the resumption of construction activities and the reopening of factories for a week from Monday.

“It’s time to start the unlocking process. It should not happen that people escape coronavirus but we starve to death … We must maintain a balance between controlling the spread of coronavirus and allowing economic activities, “Kejriwal said.

The only day of Delhi COVID-19 the account remains below 1,500 for the third day in a row

Delhi recorded 1,141 cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, with an increase in the positivity rate to 1.59 percent. The city conducted 71,853 tests per day.

This is the third day in a row when the daily case count has stood below 1,500 points.

Daily deaths due to the virus rose to 139, the state health bulletin said.

On Thursday, 1,072 new cases and 117 deaths were reported, while the positivity rate had dropped to 1.53 percent.

AP makes it necessary to install PSA facilities for private hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday made it mandatory for private hospitals and nursing homes to install Pressor Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology oxygen plants in proportion to their bed strength.

Chief (Health) Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order for this and described the minimum standards for equipment and furniture for hospitals based on bed strength.

Any hospital with more than 100 beds will have to install a PSA oxygen plant with 1000 liters per minute (LPM) and those with 50 beds, a 500 LPM plant, according to the ranking.

Tamil Nadu postpones blocking until June 7th

Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin on Friday announced the extension of COVID-19 blockage across the state from another week until 6 a.m. on June 7, albeit with some relaxation.

Stalin announced that supply stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local authorities.

“Supply stores are also allowed to take orders either online or by phone and deliver supplies to the customer’s residence between 7am and 6pm,” the prime minister said.

Maharashtra extends blockages similar to blockage by two weeks

As restrictions such as the blockade in Maharashtra extend for the next two weeks, a new set of guidelines will be issued on June 1st, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

“As for the blockade, an extension of 15 days has been given, but instructions regarding it will be issued on June 1,” Tope was quoted as saying by PTI.

No relaxation will be given in areas where patient numbers and positivity rates are still high and hospital bed availability is an issue, he said.

Mumbai reports 929 new cases, the lowest one-day rise since March 2nd

Mumbai’s only day coronavirus Friday cases fell below 1,000 after over 11 weeks. The city on Friday reported 929 cases, the lowest since March 2nd.

Mumbai had reported 849 cases on March 2nd. The next few weeks proved challenging after being hit by an unprecedented wave.

The city also reported 30 deaths over the 24-hour period, the state public health department said in its daily bulletin. The recovery rate improved to 94 per cent, she said, adding, the doubling rate stands at 370 days.

Over 20.86 crore vaccines administered in India so far: Center

Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered in the country have exceeded 20.86 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Of these, 29,19,699 vaccines were given on Thursday alone.

With data from agencies