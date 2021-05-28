Big abuse for your office: India stings UNGA Prez over Kashmir reprimand | Latest India News





India on Friday described as unfair and regrettable remarks by UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that Pakistan should raise the Kashmir issue more forcefully and that all parties should refrain from steps affecting the status of Jammu and Kashmir. . Bozkir, a former Turkish diplomat who took office last September, made the comments in a press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday. Bozkir, the first Turkish citizen to chair the General Assembly, was on an official visit to Pakistan during which he also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. We express our strong opposition to the unjustified references made regarding the territory of the Indian union of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan, said the spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arindam Bagchi. Bozkirs’s remarks that Pakistan is forced to raise the issue of Kashmir more strongly at the UN are unacceptable and there is no basis to compare the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with other global situations, Bagchi said. When an incumbent President of the UN General Assembly makes deceptive and prejudicial remarks, he does harm to the office he occupies. The behavior of the PGAs is really unfortunate and certainly reduces his stance on the global platform, he added. In the press conference in Islamabad, Bozkir said Qureshi had compared the issues of Palestine and Kashmir. He also noted that Palestine has more political wind behind it, while the Kashmir issue does not have the same extended political wind behind it. Noting that it is Pakistan’s duty to bring the Kashmir issue to the UN more strongly, he said a meeting could be held on the issue if a group of countries submit a request. Bozkir added, As an impartial president of the General Assembly, I must also reiterate that the UN position on Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the UN Charter and the applicable Security Council resolutions. The 1972 Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan … says that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir will be resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter and this is, I think, very important that we should all remember. Bozkir further said, I think both sides, all parties, should refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. This is I think the very important part of how we view the issue. In August 2019, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories. Pakistan opposed the move, which Indian officials said was aimed at boosting development, curbing terrorism and bringing the region into the mainstream. India has dismissed Pakistani criticism of these developments as interference in its internal affairs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos