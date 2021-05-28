Investigation after woman dies weeks after fall during surgery | UK News





An investigation is underway at a hospital in Cumbria after a woman died weeks after being knocked down from an operating table. Jeanette Shields, 70, fell to the floor after a routine operation at Cumberland Nursing, Carlisle, according to her husband, John Shields. She was being treated after breaking her hip while in the hospital with gallstones. I was told the operation went well, but it was a serious incident when they dropped my wife to the floor, Johns Shields said. He said he was first briefed by hospital staff in a late-evening call the day of the incident, but the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation trust said they were unable to confirm any details about on the case while the investigation is ongoing. Faith said an investigation was underway into an incident involving a patient in one of our theaters and that regulators have been informed. A spokesman for the trust added: The outcome of the investigation will also determine any further action we will need to take. We remain in regular contact with the patients’ families. However, John Shields claimed that was not the case and that he had not had any communication with the hospital since he was called to Cumberland Infirmary for an interview about the incident with senior trust staff on April 11th. Shields was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit and spent time in a ventilator before deteriorating and dying six weeks later. John Shields said: Before she passed, my wife told me and my daughters, you take this further for what they have done to me. Shields said he was heartbroken that he had lost his beloved wife. The couple were planning their golden anniversary celebrations for December this year. According to Shields, his wife broke her hip after leaving her hospital bed to go to the toilet herself. She suppressed the noise for an hour and paid no attention. Speaking about the operation, he said: They must be held accountable. This is my wife, not a piece of meat they have fallen to the floor. It can happen to someone else if no one says anything. John Shields confirmed that he has hired a medical malpractice lawyer and is considering pursuing a claim pending the outcome of the investigation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos