The Pope orders a visit to the Archdiocese of Cologne





KLONG, Germany – Pope Francis has ordered an apostolic visit “to get a comprehensive picture of the complex pastoral situation” at the Archdiocese of Cologne and to investigate how allegations of clerical sexual abuse were handled, the Vatican nuncio in Germany announced. The pope asked Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm and Dutch Bishop Johannes van den Hende of Rotterdam to carry out the visit, which includes field visits in the first half of June, the note said. In a brief statement posted on the diocese’s website, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, head of the archdiocese, said he had spoken with Francis in February about tensions in the archdiocese over the handling of clerical sexual abuse allegations in the diocese and the cardinal not to publish a report by a Munich law firm on how the allegations were handled. Instead, the cardinal commissioned a new report from a Cologne criminal lawyer and released it in March. The report cleared Woelki of wrongdoing. “I will fully support Cardinal Arborelius and Bishop van den Hende in their work,” Woelki said in a statement on May 28, adding that he welcomes anything that would clarify the current situation. Members of the archdiocesan secular council also welcomed the visit, Vatican News reported. The fact that Francis has ordered the visit shows that he understands that “under the leadership of Cardinal Woelki, contact between parishes and the archdiocese becomes difficult.”

“We as Catholic laymen assume that discussions with visitors will of course take place with the diocesan leadership, employee representatives and lay representatives,” the statement said. “That is why we have already invited visitors to our plenary meeting on June 16.”

The German Catholic News Agency KNA reported that Arborelius and van den Hende will also look into possible failures in dealing with abuse cases committed by Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse, who was Cologne’s chief of staff starting in 2006 and was general in Cologne from 2012 to 2015, the year he was appointed Archbishop of Hamburg. Also under observation are the Auxiliary Bishops of Cologne Dominic Schwaderlapp and Ansgar Puff. Following the release of the abuse report in March, Hesse and Schwaderlapp announced that they had offered Francis their resignations; Puff demanded a suspension, which Woelki granted.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos