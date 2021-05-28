Keralas Covid infection rates continue to plummet, but deaths remain high | India





THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Kerala May 28 saw that the Covid test positivity level testifies to a further drop to 16.40 percent less than nearly 30 percent earlier this month. A statement issued by Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said another 22,318 returned positive Covid after 136,068 samples were sent for testing, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 237,819. “(Up to) 26,270 people turned negative, bringing the total cured in the state to 2,224,405. But the Covid death toll rose to 194, bringing the total death toll to 8,257,” he said. Across the state, there were 857,227 people under observation in various locations including 39,110 in hospitals. There were 880 hotspots in the state. All eyes are now on the meeting that Vijayan will chair with the high-level committee on May 29 if he decides to lift the broad state blockade, which currently ends on May 30. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD Satheeshan urged the Vijayan government to explain media reports regarding the current number of Covid deaths, as some doctors have said there are errors in the figures. “Comeshte noticed that a positive person in Covid who dies after a heart attack is classified in the non-Covid category, also a person who dies due to post-Covid complications also ranks elsewhere. Now that the state government has announced a “Special package for children whose parents are dying because of Covid and if this is going to be the classification, it will cause serious inequality. The government needs to be cleared for that,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos