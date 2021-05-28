Kovacsina’s production cycle may reach the Centers deadline

Each batch lasts 4 months, says Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

Amid claims by the Center that all Indians will be vaccinated by the end of the year, Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, has found that it takes 120 days, or about four months, for a manufactured group of vaccines to be released for supply. Thus, the Covaxin production batches that were launched during March this year will be ready for supply only during June, the company said in a statement on Friday.

So far it is said that about 2-2.5 crore doses of Covaxin have been supplied.

Earlier this month, VK Paul, who heads the India National Vaccine Group, said 216 cc of vaccine doses would be available by December.

Almost 60%, or about 130 crore and enough to inoculate each Indian once, is projected at quantum jumps in the supply of the two Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, with the latter 50-55 crore.

According to a statement from the Department of Biotechnology on April 15, Bharat Biotech will increase production in doses of 6-7 crore per month from July-August and 10 crore doses, one month from September. It works in at least 52 croza doses from July-December, of which 40 crore are marked from September-December.

However, from what Bharat Biotech has stated regarding the delay between production and supply, it seems that this installment may have to be excluded for this calendar year.

The center has administered 2.1 crore doses since Friday and, including doses of Covaxin in the pipeline, has received 3.1 crore doses from Bharat Biotech since the vaccine began in January. He had received a pledge for another 1 croer by the end of June, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The government has placed an order for 7.5 crore doses of Covaxin so far, in response to a request from the Ministry of Health for the right to information on activist Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday. If the requirement of about 4 crore is met by June, this still leaves a gap of about 3.5 crore dose.

So if the expanded production of July-August numbers (12 crores) (which will be available in November and December) is blocked, it works up to the 15.5 crores that are available for the year, which is about 30% of Dr. . Pauls.

The production, testing, release and distribution of vaccines is a complex and multi-factor process with hundreds of steps, requiring a diverse set of human resources. Vaccine production rate is a step-by-step process, involving several GMP regulatory SOPs (Standard Good Manufacturing Practices Operating Procedures). There is a four-month delay for COVAXIN to translate into current vaccination, the company said.

All vaccines supplied in India will be submitted for testing and release to Central Drug Laboratory, Government of India. It takes two days for vaccine supplies to reach State and Central Government depots from Bharat Biotechs facilities, and from there, they are further distributed by State governments to various districts. This requires additional number of days. From now on, vaccines are administered at designated vaccination centers.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology Renu Swarup said that while it might take nearly four months to prepare a batch of vaccines, the government prepared its assessment based on what the manufacturer had promised to provide to the government.

Vaccine production is time consuming and complex. But if, as Dr. said. Paul, a certain number of doses would be available in a given month, that counts for the time it takes to produce it, she told . However, we should be optimistic about the production and not forget that these are companies with long experience in the production of vaccines.

India is currently facing a vaccine shortage and only about 11% of the population has received at least one dose. India has relaxed regulations to allow any COVID vaccine manufacturer to supply vaccines, although several such agreements have been made. As of Friday, more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses had been supplied to Union States and Territories. Of this, total consumption, including losses was 20.46 crore doses according to data from the Ministry of Health. More than 1.84 drops of the COVID vaccine remained with the States to administer.