Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and other internet giants comply with India’s IT rules – TechCrunch





Indian startups backed by Google, Facebook, Telegram, LinkedIn and Tiger Global ShareChat and Koo have either fully or partially complied with the new IT rules of the South Asian nations, according to two people familiar with the matter and a government note taken from TechCrunch. India’s new IT rules, unveiled in February this year, require firms to assign and share contact details of representatives in charge ofcompliance, benchmarking and grievance corrections to address field concerns. The aforementioned firms have met this requirement, said the government note and a person familiar with the matter. Firms were asked to abide by the new IT rules by this week. Twitter still does not comply with the rules. Twitter sent a communication late last night, sharing details of a lawyer working at a law firm in India as their Nodal contact person and grievance officer, said a note prepared by New Delhi, adding that the rules require that the aforementioned officials to be direct employees. Tension has been rising between Twitter and the Indian government of late. This week, police in Delhi visited Twitter offices to send a notice about an investigation into its intelligence classifying Indian politicians’ tweets as fraudulent. Twitter called the move a form of intimidation, cited concerns about its employees, and urged the government to respect citizens’ rights to free speech. WhatsApp complies with the above rules, but not with the traceability requirements, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. WhatsApp sued the Indian government earlier this week over the demand for bringing a way to find the creator of the messages. WhatsApp said it would have to compromise the privacy of any user to be able to comply with this rule. It is unclear at this point whether Apple, which operates iMessage, and Signal comply with the rules. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday had asked social media firms for an update on their compliant status, TechCrunch first announced. India is a major overseas market for several tech giants, including Facebook and Google, both identifying the nation as its largest market by users. Neighboring nation Pakistan, which had proposed similar rules to India last year, had to withdraw them after tech giants joined forces and threatened to leave the nation.

