Another 60 medical clinics in Alberta to administer COVID-19 vaccines





CALGARI – Another 60 medical clinics in Alberta have decided to start vaccinating patients against COVID-19, the province announced on Friday. A pilot project launched in April saw a small number of clinics administering vaccines to qualified patients and based on that, another 60 are being added in the coming weeks, the province said in a statement. More than 2.6 million doses of vaccine are now administered in Alberta through Alberta Health Services (AHS), participating pharmacies and physician clinics. “We know that doctors are a reliable provider of health care and this will help reach many people who are eagerly awaiting their opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro. The clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine and about 8,200 doses are expected to be administered. I appreciate all the hard work that has been done in getting the vaccine in community clinics. “Our community physicians are a reliable source of information and are uniquely positioned to help patients understand the benefits of vaccination,” said Dr. Paul Boucher, president of the Alberta Medical Association. “I am confident that their expertise will help reach patients who would otherwise not seek vaccination and will add considerable capacity to the vaccination effort. Participating clinics will contact patients and handle appointment appointments directly. The province’s reopening plan, which is linked to the provincial vaccination rate as well as hospital admission numbers, begins today with worship services allowed to grow to 15 per cent capacity. On June 1, the province will allow outdoor dining and personal and wellness services such as hair salons. The outdoor collection limit is also increasing to 10 people. Alberta will be relocated to Phase 2 when 60 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated, which will allow indoor dining and increase the outdoor gathering limit to 20. The province is set to move to Phase 3, which will see all health measures lifted when we reach 70 per cent vaccination. Officials have said this could happen as early as July.







