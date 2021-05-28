COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 7-day average of new infections below 130 in Saskatchewan





Saskatchewans active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now stand at 1,371. This is the lowest number reported since March 19, when there were 1,345 active cases in the province. In the daily update, the death toll doubled. There have now been 536 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. One of the last deceased was in their 70s from the Saskatoon area and the other was in the 80-year-old plus plus northwest, according to the Saskatchewan government. Read more: COVID-19: AstraZeneca Vaccine Available for 2nd Dose in Saskatchewan Health officials said Friday that there were 122 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in Saskatchewan to 46,285. The Saskatoon area led the province with 38 new infections. The seven-day average of new infections daily is at 129 from 137 on Thursday. This is the lowest average reported since March 19, when it was the same. The story goes down the ad According to the provincial government, 32 new variables of concern (VOC) have been identified in Saskatchewan while a total of 10,399 reported as follows: far northwest (237), far east east (37), northwest (583), north center ( 419), north east (56), Saskatoon (1,595), west center (109), east east (571), Regina (4,603), southwest (356), south-center (722) and south-east (1,048) ) zonat. Settlements of 63 VOC cases are pending. Provincial hospitals are currently providing care to 113 patients with COVID-19: 87 are receiving hospital care and 26 are in intensive care. Read more: COVID-19: Night’s youth camps and children allowed in Step Two of the Saskatchewans reopening plan The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 44,378 after another 131 recoveries, provincial health officials said. According to the press release, 2,726 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. So far, 854,364 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 693,625 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.















Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: The story goes down the ad Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities. Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two meters from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces. For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site. See link » <br />

