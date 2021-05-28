Iranian aid boosts Hamas missile power, putting Israel in dilemma





When Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas agreed on a ceasefire last week, ending 11 days of airstrikes and rocket fire, both sides claimed victory. So did Iran. Why we wrote this Hamas could never have fired so many missiles at Israel during recent fighting without technical assistance from Iran. New skills Islamic militant groups could force Israel to rethink its strategy in Gaza. Palestinians have transformed themselves from rock-throwing protesters into rocket-propelled grenades, boasted Hussein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran. Hamas supporters in Tehran have supported the radical weapons program of Palestinian organizations for more than two decades, first by providing Iranian missiles, then by providing technology and training on how to use it in the Gaza Strip. This week they celebrated the latest fighting as proof of another step in Hamas military capabilities. Hamas fired many more missiles at Israel, at a much faster rate than it has ever done in previous conflicts, and this could change Israel’s strategic calculations, experts say. They demonstrated an ability and a willingness to escalate, which will undoubtedly influence future decision-making in Israel, says Iranian missile expert Fabian Hinz. And I think that in itself is quite a victory.

The unprecedented barrage that Hamas and the lesser Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fired at Israel fits a model that Iran is seeking to illustrate throughout the Middle East through its support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi rebels in Yemen, and militias in Iraq. and Syria. Iran sees a trajectory where [with] with each round of confrontation, the deterrent potential and military power of its allies on the ground has increased, says Fabian Hinz, co-author of a recent report for the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on Irans missile and drone programs . In Gaza, this could force Israel to rethink its strategy. Israel has undoubtedly done great damage to Hamas installations in the Gaza Strip, hitting 1,500 targets during recent fighting. Its airstrikes on Hamas’ secret missile construction factories demonstrated its intelligence capability and shocked Hamas by killing a number of its military commanders in hiding while destroying about 60 miles of underground tunnels known as the Hamas subway. The line of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Cube anti-missile system captures missiles fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. But the progress that Hamas blinds have made since the last significant Israel-Hamas war in 2014 was astonishing. During the last 11 days of the conflict they fired 4,360 missiles at Israel, more than quadrupling the rate at which they fired during the two months of fighting in 2014 and for the first time they targeted Jerusalem, previously off the radius. In a number of cases, the intensity of the missiles bursts indiscriminately, the missiles do not have the guidance system briefly overloaded air defense Israels Iron Dome. None of this would have been possible without Iranian help, says Dr. Raz Zimmt, an Iranian expert at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University. In the past they certainly used Iranian-made missiles, says Dr. Zimmt. The trend looking, not only in Gaza, but also with Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, is that they are moving from buying weapons from Iran to using technology from Iran to produce them domestically. The IISS report notes that Hamas has moved beyond very early primitive projects into longer-range missiles, massively aided by Iran. He cites leaked intelligence documents showing that Iranian experts have been trainedPIJ technicians in the production of solid rocket fuel chemicals even tried to set up a plant in Syria to produce them. We say that loud and clear Iranians are the ones who support us with weapons, money and food, a senior PIJ official, Ramez al-Halabi, told an Iraqi television channel on the eve of the war. After the battle, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech that Iran lacked money, weapons and technical support. Thank you. A Hamas militant holds a rocket-propelled grenade during a parade through the streets of Gaza to honor Bassem Issa, a senior Hamas commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Hamas and the PIJ are elements of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance against Israel and US influence in the Middle East; Other participants include the Shiite Muslim organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which also briefly joined in the recent conflict by firing some of its missiles at Israel, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who fired missiles supplied by Iran or designed by Iran deep in neighboring Saudi Arabia. The model for the development of Hamas, says Mr. Hinz, is the transformation of Hezbollah, with extensive Iranian financial and technical assistance, from a gang of Shia militias in the 1980s, when Israel enjoyed freedom in southern Lebanon, into a major military force thwarting major Israeli operations and missiles of which can reach anywhere in Israel. “This is a very successful story, and I think it is the kind of prism through which Iranian leaders see the missile arsenals of their allies and their representatives,” he said. Hinz. Hezbollah is believed to have an arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, with greater range and accuracy than anything Hamas can claim. As the Gaza Strip is sealed by Israel and Egypt, excluding most smuggling operations, Iranian convoys can carry weapons on the ground for their representative militias in Iraq and Syria and through them to their allies in Lebanon and by sea in Yemen. . When [Iran] sees the situation of the resistance camp today, compared to what it was five or 10 years ago, the conclusion is that this can be quite impressive, despite all the problems, says Dr. Zimmt. These problems include a series of humiliations the Islamic Republic has suffered from the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, including the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last November, and sabotage attacks on its nuclear sites. Hamas appears to be still receiving some Iranian-smuggled weapons evading Israeli naval patrols along the Gaza coast: A documentary aired last September on Al-Jazeera TV showed members of Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades , unpacking Fajr-Iranian 5 missiles. A man walks near a residential building covered in Israeli flags after being hit last week by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ramat Gan, central Israel, May 21, 2021. A ceasefire came into effect after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and the militant rulers of Gaza Hamas sparked by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. The Israeli Defense Forces have reportedly discovered water-insulated packages of weapons, some sailing in barrels, launched at sea by speedboats operating from Egypt and Lebanon at points where sea currents and prevailing winds carry them to the coast of Gaza. But most of the Hamas rockets fired during the latest fighting were produced in the Gaza Strip, foreign analysts agree, sometimes using unexploded ordnance left over from the 2014 war or water pipes rescued from the former. Jewish settlements abandoned in 2005. The advances Hamas has made in building missiles, revealed by the fighting earlier this month, will change Israel’s strategic calculations, analysts say. So far, Israel’s policy towards Gaza has been to keep it as calm as possible and to prolong interludes between periods of conflict, says Dr. Zimmt. Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in submitting to your inbox. If Hamas resumes its missile factories, the government will have to decide whether to start a pre-emptive war against Hamas and again expose all of Israel to missiles coming from Gaza. Or should we wait and do nothing? Dr. Zimmt emphasizes. This is a very big dilemma in Israel. Such a dilemma for Israel is an achievement for Iran and Hamas, suggests Mr. Hinz. They demonstrated an ability and a willingness to escalate that will definitely influence future decision-making in Israel, he says. And I think that in itself is quite a victory.

