



CJI Ramana trial goes beyond a tight jacket and direct interpretation of the provision



The Supreme Court showed in a trial Friday that a tight-fitting jacket and the literal interpretation of a criminal provision on dowry death may have softened the battle against long-standing social evil. Ancestor deaths accounted for 40% to 50% of homicides in the country for nearly a decade from 1999 to 2018. The trial handed down by a three-judge court led by India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana called the harassment of end a cruel crime where women are subjected to cruelty by greedy husbands and mothers-in-law. In 2019 alone, 7,115 dowry deaths were recorded under Section 304-B ​​of the Indian Penal Code. But the language used in Section 304-B ​​has always confused the courts. The courts have often opted for a narrow and narrow reading of the provision, which was one of numerous legal initiatives filed against the dowry. India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana, who was the author of the trial, said the courts should instead interpret Section 304-B ​​liberally keeping in mind the intent of the laws to punish the dowry and burning of the bride. Under Section 304-B, to detect a case of dowry death, a woman must have died from burns or other bodily injury or otherwise under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage. She should have suffered cruelty or harassment from her husband or mother-in-law shortly before her death in connection with the request for dowry. Over the years, the courts had interpreted the phrase ‘soon before’ in Section 304-B ​​as ‘immediately before’. This interpretation would make it necessary for a woman to have been harassed moments before she died. Such absurd interpretations should be avoided, the rooftop court noted in Friday’s trial. Instead, Court President Ramana said the prosecution should only show a close and direct link between the harassment and her death. It is safe to conclude that when the legislator used the words quickly before they did not make sense immediately before. Rather, they left her determination in the hands of the courts. The fact of cruelty or harassment varies from case to case. Even the spectrum of cruelty is quite diverse, as it can range from physical, verbal or even emotional. No tight-fitting jacket formula can be defined by this court to determine what exactly the phrase fast money includes, explained Court President Ramana. The Court further said the phrase unlike normal circumstances in Section also requires a liberal interpretation. Section 304-B, IPC does not take a basin approach to categorizing death as homicide or suicide or accidental. The reason for such non-categorization is for the fact that the death that occurs in cases other than under normal circumstances, in cases, can be murderous or suicidal or accidental, noted Chief Prosecutor Raman. The judgment also raised concerns about the random manner in which trial courts reviewed persons charged in dowry death cases under Article 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The examination of the accused for the incriminating material against him must be done in a fair manner. The court must establish incriminating circumstances before the accused and seek his response. He should be given ample opportunity to give his side to history. The court must question the accused fairly, carefully and diligently. Due to the precarious nature of Article 304-B, judges, the prosecution and the defense must be careful during the trial, court chief Ramana noted at the trial.

