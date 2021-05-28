International
Bill C-15 Brings Economic Stability to Canada
The United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a monumental human rights instrument. I remember the optimism felt by indigenous communities around the world when the declaration was brought to the UN General Assembly in 2007.
It was a frustrating setback when Canada was among the four nations to vote against UNDRIP approval at the United Nations. Indigenous peoples in Canada had to wait nearly a decade for the federal government to support the UN declaration. Even then, this commitment had little impact without domestic legislation – which is why we need Bill C-15, an act that respects the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
We know most Canadians support reconciliation as a concept, but what does “reconciliation” really mean? Bill C-15 is Canada’s ability to uphold human rights and move forward with reconciliation in a tangible way. The statement affirms existing indigenous rights – does not create new rights. It recognizes the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of indigenous peoples.
If passed, Bill C-15 will require the Canadian government to take all necessary measures to ensure that our federal laws comply with the UN Declaration. In other words, it will provide a framework for reconciliation.
The Bill C-15 is built on years of advocacy, research and discussion. In fact, this is not the first time a bill implementing the UN Declaration has been introduced in Canada. The Bill C-262 was introduced by former MP Romeo Saganash in 2016. Unfortunately, it was banned by the Senate – and we are in danger of it happening again with the Bill C-15.
But the public discussion of indigenous rights has evolved because of the work of C-262. And, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed many systematic problems in Canada’s laws and policies. We have witnessed abuses by police forces across Canada and racism in health care, justice and trade.
The C-15 Bill will benefit both indigenous and non-indigenous communities across the country. Building free prior informed and informed consent in resource management and decision making will create predictability in economic development. That means better decision-making, better governance and better competition.
The first nations are not against resource development. We have the right to make decisions and share in the benefits of land, resources, water and air. These benefits are not always about money – the intrinsic value of protecting, preserving and growing is part of the responsibility that indigenous peoples have towards our homeland.
There is great potential for First Nations to be important partners and contributors to Canada’s economic growth. We will not get there unless there is a legal framework that works to prevent conflict and facilitate productive arrangements.
Opponents of the Bill C-15 claim that free informed consent will result in more conflicts. This is definitely untrue. When indigenous peoples are involved in decisions from the beginning, communities are much less likely to have a reason to oppose development. Denial of free prior informed consent only sows the seeds for more conflict.
By continuing the path of reconciliation and healing together, we will begin to address the inequalities and injustices suffered by indigenous peoples across Canada. As Indigenous people rebuild and retake our systems of law, languages, land, and resource management, we will welcome partners, investors, and respectable governments looking to work with us.
We have already seen these opportunities in British Columbia. In December 2019, the BC government passed historic legislation to implement the UN declaration. Now we are working to ensure that all new legislation in BC. It is in line with the UN statement.
There is still much to be done to eradicate racism and anti-indigenous discrimination in this country. We urge Canadians to support this progress by supporting the Bill C-15.
