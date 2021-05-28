Covid-19: Gradual unlocking of Delhi starting on Monday | Latest India News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the construction sector and factories could resume operations from Monday, when a phased unblocking of the Capital will begin after a devastating wave at Covid-19 forced the city to shut down all essential services. on 19 April.

The announcement came as the city recorded 1,141 new cases out of 71,853 tests which translated into a test positivity rate below 2% for the third day in a row. That number has fallen since its first drop to less than 5% on May 21st. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks to consider an outbreak once it has been brought under control.

Kejriwal said that within a month, Delhi has controlled the last wave of Covid-19 to a large extent and that there is no shortage of hospitals, Intensive Care Unit beds and medical oxygen currently. So we have to start the unlocking process. We must ensure that we do not fall into a position where people survive Covid-19 but die of poverty, the prime minister said.

He said the current blocking protocol will be implemented until 5 on Monday. And then the unlock process will start. The decision was made today [Friday] at the meeting of [Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal-led] Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Kejriwal, who is the DDMA vice-president, said their priority would be the weakest economic parts in the unlocking process. ..we will start with workers, especially migrant workers. Most of them are engaged either in the construction sector or in factories. So we will open these two sectors from this Monday.

Kejriwal said that to make sure cases do not escalate again, relaxations should occur in a phased manner.

The experts stressed the need to carefully unlock the city, with special planning on how to open up crowd-friendly activities and close contacts. These include opening markets and shopping malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, Metro rail services and any activity that can increase the number of people relying on public transport.

The government should be very punctual about phased relaxations. Hundred percent matching of masks should be mandatory not only on paper but applied efficiently. Open spaces are less dangerous. In the coming weeks the government may receive a call for the opening of market areas. In that case, they should be directed to the staggered time or alternative formula of the day to ensure the crowd is under control, said Dr Jacob John, former head of the clinical virology department at Christian Medical College in Vellore.

The government should pay close attention to Covid-19 trends and take a call for relaxation in connection with indoor spaces such as pubs, gyms, movie theaters, etc., only when things are quite safe. But effective implementation of 100% mask compatibility is essential. So it is not just about planning things, but more about implementing them efficiently, he added.

Kejriwal said that in the coming weeks, more relaxation will take place after considering case numbers, expert input and public feedback. He said that if cases start to increase, all economic activities will have to stop again. So, I urge people to abide by all the regulations and strictly follow the proper Covid-19 behavior. We are not for a jam. We are aware of its implications.

Currently, only people, institutes and enterprises dealing with the delivery of essential goods and services are allowed to operate, including grocery stores, offices of major government agencies, pharmacies and banks, among others.

The construction sector and factory workers’ unions welcomed Friday’s announcement.

The blockade initiative will bring great relief to the tens of thousands of workers engaged in Delhis factories. But a large number of people have already left and they are unlikely to return soon. The disease has affected them and their families back in the villages. Many of them have also run out of money. They are unlikely to return to Delhi without a guaranteed job, said Rajesh Kumar, general secretary, Delhi, Indian Federation of Trade Unions.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, caller to Nirmal Majdoor Adhikar Abhiyan, a joint forum of 40 labor unions in the construction sector in Delhi, said there were fears of another possible Covid-19 wave. Children of migrant workers no longer need to attend physical education classes in schools too soon. So those who have left for the villages are likely to be there for a few more months. However, for construction workers who stayed behind and those who plan to return, the announced relaxation will be a great relief.

HT reported on May 22 that at least 800,000 migrant workers are estimated to have left Delhi for their home countries by bus from three interstate bus terminals in the first four weeks of the blockade.

Neeraj Sehgal, a factory owner and general secretary of an industrial zone welfare body in Delhi Mayapuri, said factory owners are also facing problems and, thus, are unlikely to expand their workforce beyond a point. In the next three months, production capacity is likely to remain below 50% due to financial losses caused by the pandemic. It would be good if the government also considers relaxations for the industry sector in terms of rent relaxation, tax relief and the waiver of at least fixed energy and water tariffs.

The coming weeks will be crucial as he buys the city some time to increase vaccination, experts said.

We need to increase vaccination at this stage. Lack of supply can not be an excuse. Governments together will need to work towards resolving this, said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicine department at Delhis Safdarjung Hospital.

Churches said while cases and the degree of positivity fall sharply, tests are likely to fall. But the government needs to have its own evidence infrastructure. Any concern about this naturally leads to hesitation and the isolated model of the test trail eventually collapses, he added.