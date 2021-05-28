Surgery kills more than 500 doctors in India

The dead include an orthopedic surgeon in his 60s and an obstetrician in his 20s. They include community doctors examining patients with their first symptoms and specialists who worked all day in the COVID-19 hospital wards, trying to rescue seriously ill victims.

Across India, hundreds of doctors have died in the new wave of coronavirus infections that has devastated the country. The Indian Medical Association this week confirmed the deaths of 515 doctors since March, publishing their names and photos. The group previously reported that 748 doctors had died from the virus by 2020.

Hundreds more doctors, nurses and other health workers have been infected and temporarily unable to work since the shock hit in April, creating havoc and exhaustion for hospital staff spread across the country.

When we needed double the workforce, our workforce was cut in half, said Mayur Rathod, a doctor who administers fat treatment at Saroj Hospital in the capital. During the first weeks of hypertension, he said, cases were rising rapidly and patients were more critical. He said almost all 100 doctors and 180 nurses there had been vaccinated, however many became ill. It was a very difficult time.

Other hospitals similarly drowned from overcrowding after a long winter dormancy. At the All India Institute of Medical Science, director Randeep Guleria said patient admissions in April suddenly tripled to nearly 900. At one point, we had 100 patients lying on the floor waiting for an emergency bed, he said.

India has registered 1.3 million new cases in the past week, and even as daily cases have fallen since mid-May, reported deaths still stand close to 4,000 a day, a figure that is an understatement.

During the worst growing season, as hospitals struggled to find adequate oxygen supplies and beds, families also frantically sought them out. Many spent hours on the Internet following tips on disposable oxygen cylinders. Others transported sick relatives from one hospital to another, hoping to find a bed.

Even now, staff shortages have left hospitals struggling to fill shifts, continue operations, and maintain staff morale. Some managers have appointed doctors in the COVID task who are close to retirement age; others have asked medical schools to release more postgraduate students for hospital work.

Like a fight, with a first and second line of defense, said Ajay Swaroop, who heads the ear, nose and throat department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Previously, we strictly said that no one over 60 years old or with concomitant diseases would be put on COVID duty, but as soon as the little doctors started to get infected, even older people withdrew.

As of March, 474 healthcare workers at Ganga Ram have been infected, including 148 doctors and 186 nurses. Swaroop described the staff as tired, scared and worried about infecting loved ones. There is no end in sight, but we must continue to encourage them, he said.

The struggle to contain the virus is complicated by the emergence of several variants. Indian health officials said this week that one variant, B.1.617, has spread rapidly, including regions with the highest number of new cases. The World Health Organization says current vaccines may be effective against such variants but that they are more easily transmitted in crowded conditions.

In the capital, officials said more than 100 doctors had died from the crash. Neelam Lekhi, vice president of the Delhi Medical Association, said many hospital doctors were sick with a combination of stress and long hours and that more than 50 per cent who had not been fully vaccinated were infected.

One of those who died was Anas Mujahid, 26, an obstetrician at a hospital in Delhi. On May 8, he collapsed with fever and headache; the next morning, he was dead. Delhi senior official named his family with $ 137,000, calling Mujahideen a crown warrior. His relatives, however, feared he had been unnecessarily exposed to the virus.

He told us the situation was grim. . . . Doctors were working 12-hour shifts at night, said his brother Imaduddin Mujahid, 28. I kept asking him to come home. I think doctors would not have lost their lives if the situation had been resolved initially and the virus had not spread so quickly.

In other parts of the country, hospital officials describe the transition to crisis mode since April, trying to do more with less and keep staff morale from collapsing. In the state of Tamil Nadu, Rajaji Government Hospital officials said a doctor had died and nearly 150 employees had been infected. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported a record high rate of 34,000 coronavirus infections over the past week.

The second wave is sharper than the first, said Senthil Kerupiah, COVID hospital treatment coordinator. We are seeing many cases, but from time to time, we are unable to provide the best possible care. He said staff members were scared and upset when I hit. We are mentally weakened by the duration of the pandemic and are not sure when it will end, he said.

Rajan Sharma, a former president of the Indian Medical Association, said the group of doctors most affected are local practitioners, who see patients before they are diagnosed and end up paying the price for the possibility of access to their neighborhood.

Sharma also complained that despite their sacrifices, most of the more than 1,000 doctors who died from the virus last year are not getting the recognition and support the family deserves. He also claimed that their number was underestimated.

Nurses’ associations reported that while many members were infected with the virus this month, most recovered quickly. Officials of the largest nurses union in Delhi did not report covid-related deaths among its 6,000 members.

The situation is under control, and many colleagues who were positive have been reported back in office, said Fameer C. Karutha, union leader at the All India Institute. He said up to 70 per cent of the nurses had been infected in both waves, but by the spring, most had been vaccinated, so their symptoms were milder and only a few required hospitalization.