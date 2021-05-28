Babydog bulldog is begging people to enter the Virginia West vaccine lottery

Who can say no to this face or the chance to win a million dollars, a college scholarship or a new truck?

While half of American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, states like Ohio and New York are trying to attract the still unvaccinated population by offering chances to win big prizes in exchange for getting

Or maybe an adorable dog can make people roll over and roll up their sleeves?

While announcing New vaccine promotions from Virginias West on Thursday, Governor Jim Justice also made his picturesque English bulldog, Babydog, the mascot of the future states’ COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

If you do not do it for your family, you should be vaccinated for Babydog. That’s all there is to it.

Governor Jim Justice



Starting June 20, West Virginia will give away a whopping $ 1 million prize, some extra cash prizes, college scholarships, trucks and more through a series of lottery drawings for West Virginians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor said there will be more details about the prices released next week.

In the meantime, many people vowed to roll and be vaccinated for Babydog. Some Americans who have already taken their shots have even joked about getting vaccinated again.

All jokingly, there have been encouraging signs that vaccination rates in the US are improving. The country marked an important moment earlier this week when The CDC reported that half of the adults are now fully vaccinated, and slightly more than 60% have received at least one dose. One last Kaiser Family Foundation the survey suggests that overall adult vaccination rates could reach as high as 70% this summer.

Similar: Nick Offerman urges everyone to get vaccinated against COVID: Medicine does not care who you voted for

Ohio, who opened the nationwide inaugural COVID vaccine lottery, handed out his first two winners Wednesday night. And over the next month, adult Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be drawn into a random drawing to earn $ 1 million, while vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 and 17 will be part of a drawing to get a four-year scholarship to an Ohio public university. There will be five winners for each prize selected within five weeks until June 23rd.

So do they pay such money incentives? Apparently, so Ohio saw the COVID-19 vaccination rate jump 45% between May 14-19 compared to last week, thanks in part to the Vax-A-Million state lottery. Last week, the state said it recorded a 28% increase in vaccines in the days following the lottery announcement.

Read more: Ohio sees COVID vaccination rate rise 45% since announcement of Vax-A-Million lottery

And now some other states are experiencing similar incentives. Colorado and Oregon also recently released $ 1 million lottery prizes for vaccinated residents. Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced aWax & Scratch programs, where New Yorkers 18 and older who are vaccinated between May 24-28 at selected mass vaccination sites will receive a $ 20 free scratch ticket for a chance to win up to $ 5 million. And MarylandsLottery VaxCashannounced last week will give a vaccinated resident a $ 40,000 prize every day between May 25 and July 3, leading to a grand prize draw on July 4 for a $ 400,000 prize.

Among other tasty incentives, Krispy Kreme is donating a free donut every day to vaccinate Americans showing their vaccine card by the end of the year, joining other businesses in selling free beer, cannabis treatments and benefits other to get shooting.