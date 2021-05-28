The India variant COVID-19 shows resistance; antibody drug shows promise

Doctors tend to find a man with respiratory problems inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Bijnor District, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Siddiqui danez

Below is a summary of some of the most recent scientific studies on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Indian variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines

Antibody drugs and COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against a variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in India, according to researchers. The variant, known as B.1.617.2, has mutations that make it more transmissible. It is now prevalent in some parts of India and has spread to many other countries. A multicenter team of scientists in France studied a B.1.617.2 variant isolated from a traveler returning from India. Compared to variant B.1.1.7 first identified in Britain, the Indian variant was more resistant to antibody drugs, although three currently approved drugs still remain effective against it, they found. Blood antibodies from unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors and from people who received both doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine were 3-fold to 6-fold less potent against the Indian variant than against the UK variant and one variant first identified in South Africa, according to a report posted Thursday on the bioRxiv website ahead of peer review. The two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine, which does not protect against the South African variant, is likely to be ineffective against the Indian variant as well. Antibodies from people who had taken their first dose “barely curbed” this Indian variant, said study co-author Olivier Schwartz of the Pasteur Institute. The study, Schwartz added, shows that the rapid spread of the Indian variant is associated with its ability to “escape” the effect of neutralizing antibodies. (https://bit.ly/3fQLeJ0)

The new antibody drug does not allow mild exacerbation of COVID-19

An antibody drug from Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) that protects against the progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients with mild to moderate illness has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. on Wednesday. In a large randomized trial, the patient’s risk of progressing to more serious illness was reduced by 85% with the drug sotrovimab compared to a placebo, according to an interim trial report posted Friday on the medRxiv website before peer review. All in the trial had risk factors for severe COVID-19 such as heart disease, diabetes, overweight and old age. Three out of 291 patients (1%) in the sotrovimab group became ill enough to be hospitalized, versus 21 out of 292 (7%) in the placebo group, the researchers said. All five patients who needed to be admitted to intensive care received placebo, they reported. Serious complications were less common with sotrovimab than with placebo, they added. Antibody treatment will be available for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3i4udO2; https://reut.rs/3wH9xjq)

Drugs for joint and muscle diseases may limit the response to the vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) may be less effective in patients receiving immunosuppressive drugs for rheumatoid and musculoskeletal diseases, the researchers said. “While additional research is required, patients on immunosuppressants should be aware that they may not be fully protected from COVID even after full vaccination. Therefore, patients should talk to their providers before discontinuing precautions,” he said. Dr. Julie Paik from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. In a previous study, her team found that most patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases respond appropriately to vaccines. Looking closely at 20 people whose immune systems did not respond well – that is, no antibodies could be detected after vaccination – the researchers found that most were taking multiple immunosuppressive agents. “A unifying factor” among patients was their use of drugs such as rituximab and mycophenolate mofetil that affect immune cells called lymphocytes that produce antibodies and help control immune responses, the researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “Our study highlights the need for physicians and patients to be aware that immunosuppressants can prevent an appropriate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine response,” Paik said. (https://bit.ly/3fuX7oV)

The strong and coordinated immune response marks mild COVID-19

In COVID-19 patients who do not become seriously ill, the immune system responds to the “powerful” virus with a highly coordinated response, and this coordination can be a key to ensuring a mild illness, according to the researchers. Detailed studies of immune system behavior in patients with COVID-19 have focused primarily on those with moderate or severe disease and have found “uncoordinated” immune responses. The new study, posted Wednesday on bioRxiv’s pre-peer review website, “used the latest methods to study immune cells in depth” in 18 patients with only mild illness, said study co-author Greg Szeto of the Allen Institute for Immunology in Seattle. In these mildly ill volunteers, the more intense the immune response to early infection, the higher the levels of antibodies in their blood after healing, the multicenter research team found. And compared to participants who recovered, participants who had prolonged distressing symptoms – the so-called Long Covid – had weaker immune responses to the virus in early infection, Szeto added. The differences the study found between patients with mild illnesses who developed and did not develop Long Covid could help researchers develop more personalized ways to monitor immune responses to the virus and better methods of treatment, the Szeto team concluded. (https://bit.ly/3ushEi5)

