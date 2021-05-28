Arrest warrant issued in Manitoba for Ontario anti-mask rally organizer Chris Sky





Winnipeg police have confirmed that several arrest warrants have been issued for the organizers of the anti-mask rally, including Ontario infamous Chris “Sky” Saccoccia. “A person has been arrested under the force of an arrest warrant under the Anti-Evidence Act for repeated breaches of public health order,” police confirmed on Friday. “There are five unpaid orders yet to be executed in this regard.” Read more: Ontario prominent anti-masquerade accused of threatening to assassinate Doug Ford, other prime ministers: documents “Winnipeg Police Service can confirm that an arrest warrant under the Anti-Evidence Act (Manitoba radius) has been issued for Chris Saccoccia.” One person arrested is not Sakokia.















Sakokia was behind a recent rally in Winnipeg and has been organizing numerous rallies across the country, against public health orders related to COVID-19 banning large rallies. The story goes down the ad In a brief message posted on social media on Friday, Saccoccia said he would not set foot in Manitoba. “Now we are in Saskatoon, because of the illegal warrant issued by the City of Winnipeg, and all the arrest warrants for me and the other organizers, I was advised by many councilors not to go to Winnipeg…,” he said. Read more: Consequences continue for attendees at weekend rally in Winnipeg against COVID-19 restrictions A Manitoba Justice spokesman could not confirm the order. In one news announcement the province said officials from Manitoba Justice were on trial Thursday to receive arrest warrants for six people under the Public Health Act “to prevent further violations regarding the participation, participation and organization of public rallies across the province in violation of public health orders “. “Bailiffs continue to investigate all rallies and large rallies of which they have become aware,” the provincial announcement said. COVID-19 Implementation Update https://t.co/Mx85hyTE0O pic.twitter.com/DS9GBJoSmv – Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 28, 2021 The story goes down the ad “All previous events remain under investigation and additional charges are still pending. Challenging public health orders is a serious offense that puts others at risk and violators will be held accountable. “ Trends Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s new home repair program

First Nation in Kamloops, BC, confirms bodies of 215 children buried in former residential school site Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief of public health, said the protests ignore the reality that people are suffering. Read more: Manitoba reports 497 new cases of COVID-19, without death “Potential is potential for (a) overproliferation events. “There is a potential to generate cases where, now, we do not need to generate more cases,” Atwal said. Manitoba reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Friday, one of the largest one-day jumps in COVID-19 numbers since the pandemic began. Hospital intensive care units continue to be pushed near the border and more than two dozen patients have been sent to other provinces to vacate ICU beds. Arrest in Ontario Saccoccia, 37, was arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and other Canadian prime ministers amid the coronavirus virus pandemic. It was May 12 when Toronto police claimed that Sakokia had summoned the leader of the Republican Party of Canada, Rob Carbone, and threatened to kill him, Ford, and all the country’s prime ministers. Read more: Toronto police accuse notorious anti-masked man of allegedly making death threats, attacking officer The story goes down the ad A followernews announcementby Toronto police claimed that the accused, also known as Chris Sky, threatened to shoot the identified people. Later in the day, officers went to Saccoccias York’s home, Ont.















Investigators claimed he got into a vehicle and tried to leave. As police tried to block the vehicle, an officer got out of his vehicle and tried to approach Sakokia, a police statement said. It was alleged that Saccoccia overturned in his vehicle and drove towards the officer, pushing the officer to jump off the road before Saccoccia left. Read more: Hundreds gather in Winnipeg to rally anti-COVID-19 restrictions Sunday After his final arrest, Saccoccia was charged with three counts of uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer and dangerously operating a vehicle. The story goes down the ad Sakokia was fired last week with a $ 5,000 bail release order. As part of the conditions of his release, he was ordered to stay in his safe homes in Markham every night. – With files by Nick Westoll, Shane Gibson and The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







