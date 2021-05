The worst water crisis in 91 years threatens electricity supplies

Water supplies to Brazil are running out so much that government authorities are sounding the alarm for an impending crisis that could shake Latin America’s largest economy as it begins to recover from the pandemic. “Brazil is going through the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years,” Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said in an interview Thursday. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points The country of 212 million people is extremely dependent on water because up to 70% of its energy mix depends on hydroelectricity, estimates Albuquerque. “This is very bad for a country that relies” so much on the water for power, he said. More from Brazil is also a global agricultural power plant. The drought has now turned so severe that farmers worry they will run out of water supplies that help maintain live harvest. This could mean less global exports of everything from coffee and sugar to orange and soy juice. The dire situation threatens to increase energy bills and food costs in a country where inflation is already operating at almost double the central bank target. And this comes at a time when volatility in brazilian markets is proving to be a major barrier to substantial funding from foreign investors and political tensions are rising as the nation tackled one of the worst Covid blasts in the world. Albuquerque said the government will impose more natural gas-based energy inefficiencies through auctions this year. Thermoelectric generation is likely to raise the price of electricity this year. Brazil suffered one of the worst water crises in 2001, when a severe drought caused major water reservoirs to fall to critical levels. This forced the government to implement an energy rationing plan that affected individuals as well as industries, especially the more energetic ones. Since then, the country has invested in transmission lines to interconnect its electrical system and expand its thermoelectric generation capacity. Read more: Coffee Reaches 2016 High on Water Emergency in Brazil; Throwing sugar At an emergency meeting Thursday, energy sector authorities discussed measures to protect the water level of major hydroelectric dams during the dry season that runs until the end of August, according to a declaration. Based on current and forecast rainfall levels, they issued a water shortage warning for five Brazilian states served by the Parana River Basin, which covers the country’s most populated areas. – With the help of Simone Preissler Iglesias and Fabiana Batista Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos