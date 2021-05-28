Surreal scenes I saw during ‘Worst Eid’: NPR

footprint Anas Baba for NPR

I am a Palestinian photojournalist living in Gaza City. Of all the devastation I documented this month during the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, one early morning stands out.

It was two weeks ago on the Eid holiday, and I went out to take pictures of the ruins at 5:30 in the morning. The holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan is one of the moments we Palestinians look forward to throughout the year. Men wear cologne and traditional jalabiya clothes instead of pants. Women wear it thobes We go to the mosque to sabah prayer and to hear a lesson from the imam on how we should visit each other to spread the spirit of love. People on the street have big smiles.

We had hoped that both sides would make a ceasefire on our holy day, as they did during the last war between Gaza and Israel in 2014. But this time, they did not. It came a week later, as more than 250 people were killed in Gaza, according to authorities there, and many more were injured. In Israel, authorities said 12 people were killed while more than 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza.

I went to Saraya, a square in the center of Gaza City, and found people looking for an open mosque, just to feel Eid, but instead witnessed an irrational scene: There was a massive hole in the road where an Israeli rocket had hit near one panel with Ramadan greetings and another panel with the silhouette of Mohammed Deif, the leader of the Hamas military wing.

The mosques were not open. Local radios warned people not to leave their homes. The Gaza Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced that there would be no municipal prayers because it was too dangerous to gather during the war. He said it was not haram, it is not forbidden, to pray at home with the family.

“Excuse me, can I ask you something?” I heard. It was Abu Kamal, the owner of the Kodak Express. He was on the balcony of his apartment above his photo shop, talking to me down the street.

“I do not dare go out of my house and look at the doors of my shop. Tell me, is it bad?”

“Forgive me, but God loves you very much,” I joked. “Only the windows were broken. Everything else is fine.”

The smile I saw on his face was, for me, the real Eid.

I asked him what had happened. He said he had never felt anything like this in his life. The sound made a hole in the ears. He jumped out of bed and went to the children’s room with his wife. The first air strike. Second. The third.

“The whole house was dancing,” he said.

After the tenth air strike, everything fell silent.

“I did not know if I was alive or not. From the cries of my family, I realized I was alive,” he told me. “I did not have the courage to look out of my window to see my shop until I heard tuk-tuk-tuk of your camera “.

I left Abu Kamal and went to take pictures of a collapsed building when I saw people running. They said they had just received a call from the Israelis, warning their five-story building in an affluent residential neighborhood would be hit. Sixty families were being evacuated.

I saw four children, a mother and a father. Their faces were horrified. I pulled over and offered them a lift. Dad was so happy. He said he wanted to run away to his father-in-law’s house but did not have a car.

It was 6:30 in the morning. A girl and a boy were holding lollipops and did not understand what was happening. The little boy, perhaps 9 years old, said to his father, “Father [Papa], why would we go to Grandpa early? “

The father, accountant Mohammed Shamali, was wearing flip flops and pajamas and was carrying two suitcases. One contained their official documents. The other had his wife’s bracelets and gold jewelry.

“I was trying to convince my kids, ‘All the bombs you hear are not war.’ It is a celebration for the coming Eid. “And when Eid came, we evacuated our house,” he said. “This is the worst Eid ever.”

I went downstairs and took the picture on the curb, waiting for Grandpa to open the door.

Then I called my mom. I was not home for three days because I was staying in my dad’s office, taking pictures of rocket fire from the roof at night.

“Happy Eid, Mama,” I told her. She started crying.

Anas Baba is a Gaza City-based photographer and freelance journalist.