



Bharat Biotech is facing an increase in Covaxin’s deman. New Delhi: Amid growing demand for COVID vaccines, Bharat Biotech said on Friday that the production and supply of Covaxin is a time-consuming process as various procedures and approvals must exist before it can be made available for vaccination. The Hyderabad-based vaccine major noted that the timeframe for production, testing and release for a Covaxin series is around 120 days, depending on the technology framework and regulatory guidelines to be met. The company statement comes amid a lack of Covid strikes in the country and demand from various states to increase vaccine production. “Thus, the production batches of Covaxin that started during March this year will be ready for supply only during June,” she said in a statement, adding that the production, testing, release and distribution of vaccines is a complex and very – factorial process with hundreds of steps, which requires a diverse set of human resources. For vaccines to result in real vaccination of people, the company said, highly coordinated efforts are required from international supply chains, manufacturers, regulators, and state and central government agencies. “Vaccine production rate is a step-by-step process, involving several GMO (Standard Good Manufacturing Practices Operation Procedures) regulatory SOPs. There is a time delay of four months for Covaxin to be translated into actual vaccination,” he noted. The company said that based on the guidelines of the Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO), all vaccines supplied in India are mandated by law to be submitted for testing and release to the Central Drug Laboratory. All batches of vaccines supplied to state and central governments are based on the allocation framework received from the central government, the company said, adding that the timeline for vaccine supplies to reach state and central government depots from company facilities is about two days Vaccines received at these depots should be further distributed by state governments in different districts within their respective states and thus require an additional number of days, he noted. “Pandemic vaccines are distributed equally by the respective governments to all sections of the population. Vaccines, once available at vaccination centers, are then administered to recipients over a period of time, upon request,” he added. As demand grows, Bharat Biotech has already taken steps to produce 200 million (20 crore) additional doses of Covaxin in its Gujarat-based unit. This will bring the total production volume to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per year. From May 1, the government began vaccinating Covid-19 for the population over 18 years of age. Procurement of vaccines for those between 18 and 44 years of age is left to states and private hospitals. This has led to the state after rushing to Bharat Biotech and India Serum Institute (SII) for the supply of vaccines.

