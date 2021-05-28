The US lifted mandatory hotel quarantine in Irelands





Any passenger arriving in the Republic of Ireland from the US is no longer subject to mandatory hotel quarantine with immediate effect as of today, 28 May. In a statement issued this evening, the Irish Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, removed four States from the list of States Designated for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine. The following states are no longer subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland: Belgium

France

Luxembourg

United States declaration said: “it is a legal requirement that all travelers to Ireland must have a negative result or not detected by a COVID-19 RT-PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before arrival in Ireland. “Furthermore, it is also a legal requirement that those from unspecified countries also comply with the 14-day home quarantine. This 14-day home quarantine period can only be shortened if you obtain an undetected RT-PCR test result. take not less than five days after arrival. “Testing is free when arranged through the Executive Health Service (HSE). Information on free travel testing is available at www.hse.ie. “Because of concerns about the new version of COVID-19, people traveling from the UK are strongly advised to take advantage of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland and to strictly adhere to the legal quarantine requirements at home. “ The full list of designated states subject to mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in the Republic of Ireland as of today, 28 May, is available here. All travelers, regardless of where they come from, must complete a Passenger Locator Form. Failure to do so is a violation. Furthermore, all passengers must “provide evidence that they have a negative result or not detected by a COVID-19 Reversible Transcription Polymerase Reaction Test (RT-PCR) performed in no more than 72 hours before you arrive in Ireland, or have evidence that you are exempt from this legal requirement “. Failure to do so or providing a valid justification is a violation and the passenger will have to pay and enter the mandatory quarantine at a hotel until a negative or undetected RT-PCR test result or quarantine is obtained. 10-day hotel completed. You can view Irish Department of Health regulations for inbound travel here. Travel to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Are you looking for tips or do you want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel group on Facebook.







