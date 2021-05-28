COVID-19 cases could rise if reopening plan not followed, experts warn

As the province begins to reopen on Friday, the Quebec institute of public health warns Quebecers against allowing their guards too soon. Photo by Allen McInnis / Montreal Newspaper

Content of the article As Quebec begins to gradually reopen this weekend, recent provincial forecasts show COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths should continue to fall this summer as long as people abide by the measures in force. During a technical conference Friday, the National Institute of San Publique du Qubec (INSPQ) unveiled modeling that showed that all pandemic indicators could decrease during the fall. But cases could also rise by the end of June if people leave their guard too early, the institute warned, especially if vaccination coverage stalls and new options take place. The reopening plan may work well as long as people follow it and do not get ahead of what is on the table, the institutes said. Jocelyne Sauv. If people do more than is allowed, we may end up with a resurgence of cases by the end of the school year. After being announced last week, Quebec’s gradual reopening plan began on Friday. Among other changes, night time has been lifted across the province, restaurants can now reopen their terraces and small gatherings are allowed in the backyard.

Content of the article Given the first broadcast levels in much of Quebec, institute experts said Friday that they believe certain sectors can be safely reopened according to plan. But Friday’s forecasts presented different scenarios based on several factors, including whether there is a strong respect for public health measures. They also factor in two ways the rest of the vaccination campaign can go. In one result, described as realistic, the province would achieve a vaccination coverage of 83 percent. In the next pessimistic result, only 71 percent of people will be vaccinated. If people abide by the measures and vaccination coverage is at an end, new cases are projected to fall sharply between July and fall.

Content of the article On the other hand, if people start allowing measures and vaccination coverage does not increase, cases could rise again among young and unvaccinated adults as early as June. More hospitalizations would follow. Achieving higher vaccination coverage, including second doses, is essential to minimize the risk of cases and hospitalizations back in the fall, said Dr. Marc Brisson, a professor at Laval University who works with INSPQ. The predictions also depend on what happens to the new coronavirus variants discovered in the province. The model takes into account the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK, of which there are 6,420 confirmed cases in the province, but not the B.1.617 variant first identified in India, which is believed to be be even more transmissible.

Content of the article The institute stated that there are now 25 confirmed cases of variant B.1.617 in Quebec, but noted that they were identified mainly through tests taken upon arrival at airports and not community transmission cases. Asked if she believes Quebec will manage to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, Sauv said it is too early to tell, given all the factors at play. To say we would not have a fourth wave would be to put our head in the sand a little, Sauv said. But to say that we will have one? No one can really know. If the Quebecers want to put the odds on their side, Sauv said, they will need two key ingredients: people who respect the masses as things reopen and getting both doses of the vaccine. With these two ingredients, if we do not have the bad luck to hit with a new variant, we think we should not have a fourth wave, and not only should we have a nice summer, but also an interesting autumn.

Quebec reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Friday. The number of people hospitalized reached a seven-month low of 385. Earlier Friday, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault published a letter thanking Quebecers for their efforts over the past 15 months. He also urged people to be careful when gathering and to respect the measures during the reopening. Let's not spoil our summer by letting it go too fast, Legault wrote.

