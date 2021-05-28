Delhi to start unlocking from Monday, slowly & with rider | India News







Although cases are falling very fast and the positivity rate is at 1.5%, the functioning of markets and non-core activities are unlikely to be allowed in this round by a prudent administration. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has in some way conditioned the unlocking process by pursuing appropriate behavior for Covid which will keep the situation under control. NEW DELHI: After staying under a severe blockade for about six weeks, which has resulted in the rampant Covid-19 rampage, Delhi will begin the unlocking process on Monday by easing restrictions on manufacturing units and industrial areas of construction with workers staying in place.Although cases are falling very fast and the positivity rate is at 1.5%, the functioning of markets and non-core activities are unlikely to be allowed in this round by a prudent administration. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has in some way conditioned the unlocking process by pursuing appropriate behavior for Covid which will keep the situation under control. Factory owners and industrial zone associations have welcomed the announcement, but capital traders and market associations have expressed their disappointment at the fact that there will be no respite for markets that have been closed for so long.

The unblocking process was discussed Friday at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials and experts. Everyone agreed on a phased and slow unblocking to allow economic activities to take over and open up employment and livelihood opportunities.

More relaxations will be announced in the coming weeks after you review the Covid-19 situation and only after you conclude that cases are quite under control and that the downtrend is maintained.

Week by week, based on public suggestions and expert opinion, we will continue the unlocking process, provided Covid cases do not escalate further. If we see that the Covid situation is deteriorating again, we will have to stop the unlocking process, the prime minister said in a digital address to the press. He urged everyone to strictly follow all Covid protocols.

Kejriwal stressed that more economic activities can only be allowed when everyone respects Covid precautions. If the coronavirus cases increase again, we will have no choice but to impose the blockage again. We do not want to impose a deadlock and we are not in favor of a deadlock. You too would not want a deadlock, but it is out of helplessness that we will have to impose it, he said. The city has been under a complete blockade since April 19th.

A DDMA official said only asymptomatic workers would be allowed, dizzying working hours would be suggested and thermal control, the use of hand cleaners and frequent hand washing in the workplace should be ensured. Random Covid-19 tests will be performed among workers. The government may require district magistrates to deploy special teams for regular inspections. A DDMA command detailing the standard operating procedure for this unlock phase is expected.

CM said the government should take maximum care of those belonging to the lower strata of society such as workers, day laborers and migrant workers. Workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and neighboring states come to Delhi to make a living. They live on daily wages and in difficult conditions. Such workers are found mainly engaged in construction activities and factories. At the meeting it was decided that both activities will open from Monday and for the next week, construction activities and factories will remain open, stated CM.

Kejriwal said that with the cooperation of 2 million Delhi people, they have been able to control the second wave within a month. There is no longer any problem in getting beds in hospitals and even the ICU beds are empty. Oxygen beds are also free. Quite a few beds are now also available at Covid care centers. It’s time to unlock slowly. Along with rescuing people from Covid, we also need to save them from starvation. We need to maintain a balance and control Covid while making room for economic activities, he said.

This blockade phase is in effect in Delhi until 5am on 31 May. With great effort and great difficulty, the Covid situation has come somewhat under control. But the whole battle has not been won yet. We should not lose all profits by suddenly opening up. Thus, it is a unanimous belief among experts that we need to open up slowly and steadily, “said CM.







