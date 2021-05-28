An Israeli death and confusing conflict left behind





RAMAT GAN, Israel Four holes in the wooden door in his small apartment sign, where fragments from a Hamas rocket penetrated the home of Gershon Franco, 56, and killed him. It was the early afternoon of May 15, a Saturday, Saturday, in this active city located east of Tel Aviv. The death of Mr. Franco has attracted little attention. He was a poor, lonely Israeli, had no close family, said a neighbor, Ovitz Sasson. The victims’ apartment, a single room, is about 60 square meters. His belongings are still piled inside. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, far from Gaza, when a brief war made an unexpected visit. This is the indiscriminate nature of Hamas rocket attacks, created to create panic and carnage among civilians in Israel’s random corners, closing the international airport during the recent 11-day conflict, which has infuriated many Israelis. What they see, as a Foreign Ministry statement on Friday stated, is Hamas firing from civilian areas inside Gaza at Israeli civilians. My mother moved to a hotel, she was completely traumatized, Mr Sasson said. How can they do that?

Mr. Franco was one of 12 people killed in Israel; more than 230 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 67 children. Almost two weeks after the attack here, a pile of wood, twisted aluminum, broken glass and rubble stands near the point of rocket fire on a road now surrounded by damaged three-story buildings. A discarded toilet lies in the rubbish. Workers are busy repairing apartments, hanging blinds, installing new windows in front of shops. Most of the workers are Palestinians. They have traveled more than three hours from their homes in the occupied West Bank to repair the damage caused by Palestinians in Gaza. They work for Israeli contractors. They replace kitchens under Israeli flags that have been thrown down the length of surrounding buildings since the attack. One of the men identified himself as Nahed Abdel al-Baqr from Zeita, a village near Nablus. What did he think of his situation, repairing what Hamas did, for an Israeli boss, against the backdrop of Israeli flags? This is life, he said, with a slight smile. Nothing changes. Its life in the Holy Land, where the absurd is always hidden beneath the tragedy, where peace can always be imagined but never implemented, and Jewish and Arab existences are at once conflictual and intertwined.

The lines on the maps that politicians draw in an attempt to define or resolve conflict are challenged by the fluidity and harsh economic imperatives. The outbreaks of war interrupt but do not end this reality.

Tzahi Gavry, the Israeli contractor who employs Palestinians, said, Look, what you see on TV are the tough lines, but that’s not all. Some of us also know how to live together. These people are all right, I have worked with them for years. They do work that the Israelites do not want to do. Mr al-Baqr, 56, who later said he was anxious to find out his identity, gets up every working day at 3 a.m., takes a bus, negotiates a checkpoint in Israel and board another bus to in Ramat Gan. He works until about 3 pm His round trip takes about seven hours. He said he earns about $ 185 a day, less $ 20 a day for travel and about $ 150 a month paid to a Palestinian fixer who secures his work permit and his smooth passage through checkpoints in Israel. That’s still a lot more to gain on the West Coast. With this he supports a family of six children. His views lie somewhere between pragmatism and resignation. Everyone is talking about peace, he suggested, but a small dispute could be enough to start another war. Politicians on both sides forget the people they serve; line their pockets. We can agree, he said. But our governments cannot. Mr Gavry said his mother had told him as a child that when he joined the Israeli Defense Forces, he would not need to fight because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be over. Now my son is 14 years old and when he serves, he can see fighting, he said.

His thoughts took a grim turn. We work together, we joke together, we eat together, he said, pointing to the Palestinians. But one day if they are called to defend Jerusalem, all Muslims will come. In the end, they just don’t want us here. The rocket that killed Mr. Franco was one of more than 4,000 Hamas shots fired from Gaza during the conflict. It may have fallen somewhere and killed someone.

A feature of the repeated short wars between Hamas and Israel is that Hamas targeting is indiscriminate, while Israel often seems disproportionate. Indiscriminate and disproportionate harm to civilians can constitute war crimes under international law. However, both parties will not agree on what they are. Mr Sasson, a retired chef, lives across the street from the apartment Mr Gavry was contracted to repair. The rocket shattered the windows. He is still in shock. Everything just exploded, he said. From his balcony, Mr. Sasson, 51, can see Mr. Francos’s small room and the four-hole wooden door in it. Mr. Franco, who was suffering from various medical problems, had no fortified accommodation space. It was Shabbat, said Mr. Sasson, Saturday, which Jews traditionally welcome with candles, wine and a piece of woven challah. Challah was on the table when the rocket hit. If I had known that Mr. Franco was alone, I would have invited him and he would have been saved.

Mr. Sasson was crying, still shocked, his eyes begging for some consolation. My father came here from Romania in 1950, he said. And now this. The wall being repaired in another of the damaged apartments had a sign on it, hanging on a slope: Sweet home in the house.

