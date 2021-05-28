Indigenous Children’s Tomb Reported in British Columbia





OTTAWA An indigenous community in British Columbia says it has found evidence of a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the First Nation Tkemlups at Secwepemc said in a statement that radar penetrating the ground detected the wreckage near the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which operated from 1890 to 1978. It was, the statement said, an unthinkable loss that was talked about but never documented. Canada had a system of residential schools, mostly church-run, that indigenous children were forced to attend beginning in the 19th century. It went downhill during the 1970s, with the last school closing in 1996. or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up as part of a government pardon and settlement over schools, concluded that at least 4,100 students died while attending school, many from mistreatment or neglect, others from illness or accident. She found that in many cases, families never learned the fate of their offspring, who they are now known as missing children.

While there have long been rumors of unmarked graves in schools, if the findings in a preliminary report submitted to Secwepemc Nation’s Tkemlups this week are confirmed, it will be the first time a large burial site has been discovered. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops which operated the Kamloops School until 1969, when the federal government took over did not respond to a request for comment. Unlike other religious groups that administered residential schools, the Catholic Church has consistently refused to apologize for abuses that occurred within them. In 2018, Pope Francis rejected a direct appeal for an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded in 2015 that residential schools were a cultural genocide program. The use of indigenous languages ​​was banned there, sometimes through the use of violence, such as indigenous cultural practices. The commission found evidence of negligence and ill-treatment spanning decades in Kamloops. In 1918, a government official who inspected the school reported his suspicion that the children’s vitality was not sufficiently maintained by a lack of nutritious food.

Geraldine Bob, a former student, told the committee that staff members would start beating you and losing control and throwing you behind the wall, throwing you to the floor, kicking you, punching you. In her statement, Chief Casimir said that the search for waste began in the early 2000s. With access to the latest technology, the true calculation of missing students will hopefully bring some peace and closure to those lost lives and communities. their home, she said. According to Chief Casimir, the radar detected the remains of 3-year-old children. The loss of 215 children found at the base of a residential school is a national tragedy, said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Indian Sovereign Nations in Saskatchewan in a statement. He urged the federal government to work with indigenous groups to investigate the fate of missing children. The office of Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister responsible for indigenous relations, did not respond to a request for comment. Lisa Lapointe, chief inspector of British Columbia, said in an email that her office was told Thursday about the radar findings. We are early in the information gathering process and will continue to work collaboratively with Tkemlps at Secwpemc and others as this sensitive work progresses, she said. According to a research site operated by the University of British Columbia, Kamloops was once the largest residential school in Canada, with about 500 students at its peak.

