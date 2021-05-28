It takes four months to get the Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech | Latest India News





The mystery over the capacity of Bharat Biotechs was solved on Friday with the company by issuing a statement that there was a four-month delay between production and use, which meant that doses made in March would only be used in June, and those produced in April, in July. Bharat Biotech has supplied 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to the Union government for distribution in the national immunization program, the company added. Vaccine production rate is a step-by-step process, involving some standard regulatory procedures for the operation of good manufacturing practices. There is a time four months delay for Covaxin to translate into actual vaccination, the company said Friday after an article in the Times of India highlighted that there appeared to be a large gap between the companies’ reported monthly capacity and the doses supplied. For example, in March, according to information in the public domain, the company produced 15 million doses; and in April, 20 million. However, only 20 million doses in all have been supplied to the government, and many states say there is a shortage of Covaxin. The company did not disclose the number of doses supplied to the Center in May, saying it could not share data month by month. The production, testing, release and distribution of vaccines is a complex and multi-factorial process with hundreds of steps, requiring a diverse set of human resources. For vaccines to result in genuine vaccination of humans, highly coordinated efforts are required from the international supply chain, manufacturers, regulators and state and central government agencies, she said. Based on the guidelines of the Central Drug Control Organization, all vaccines must be submitted for testing and released to the Central Drug Laboratory. Once cleaned, they are sent to the warehouses of the state and Center governments. This process takes only two days, the company said in a statement. According to the Centers Co-WIN platform, out of a total of nearly 204 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country since January 16, about 20 million (2,21,07,737) are Covaxin. The chaos is the result of the government underestimating the demand for the vaccine and overestimating the production capacity of its producers, said Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, senior public health and vaccine expert.

