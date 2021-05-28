WhatsApp now does not restrict functionality if you do not accept its new privacy policy





Earlier this month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said users would lose functionality over time if they did not accept its new privacy policy by May 15th. In a change, Facebook now says the plan has changed and users who do not actually accept the updated policy will not see limited functionality (through TNW) Given the recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet received the update, a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement to LIPS. WhatsApp shows LIPS that this is the plan that moves forward indefinitely. The new policy has been a source of controversy for months The spread of the policy has been a confusing mess and has raised concerns that WhatsApp will start sharing more personal data of users with Facebook. (Some WhatsApp user data, such as user phone numbers, have already been shared with Facebook, a policy that went into effect in 2016.) WhatsApp has stressed that this is not the case, although the policy update has deals with messages sent to businesses via WhatsApp which can be stored on Facebook servers. Most users who have seen the new policy have accepted, says the company in a supporting article. This article also notes that you will be reminded about the new policy if you have not accepted it, and it still is, WhatsApp said in its statement. We will continue to remind users from time to time and let them accept the update, including when they decide to use appropriate optional features, such as communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook, WhatsApp said. Hopefully this approach reinforces the choice that all users have, regardless of whether they want to interact with a business.

