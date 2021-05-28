International
Four die during protests as Colombia marks a month of demonstrations
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Four people died in Colombia on Friday as tens of thousands of protesters marked a month of nationwide demonstrations as talks between the government and the national strike committee stalled.
In Cali, which has become the epicenter of nationwide protests, Mayor Jorge Ospina confirmed three of the deaths. Local media reported the fourth death that occurred on the road between Cali and the town of Candelaria.
Demonstrations elsewhere were largely peaceful, although clashes were reported between police and protesters in some areas, such as the municipality of Madrid, near Bogota.
There must be dialogue between those calling for strikes, the national government and society as a whole. If there are no talks, the spiral of violence will continue and unfortunately more people could die, Ospina said.
Two people in Cali were killed when an agent of the Attorney General’s investigative unit opened fire on civilians, before he was also killed, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a televised message. The agent was not on duty at the time, Barbosa said.
Violence has marked demonstrations over the past four weeks.
The government has so far confirmed 17 civilian deaths as directly linked to the protests, while human rights groups claim dozens of other civilians have been killed by security forces. Two police officers were also previously reported killed during the protests.
Demonstrations began on April 28, putting pressure on the government and lawmakers to enact tax and health care reforms and lead to the resignation of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla.
Amid singing and music during demonstrations in the capital Bogota, protesters told Reuters they would continue to march even after a month of demonstrations.
Since the withdrawal of tax reform earlier this month, protesters’ demands have expanded to include basic incomes, youth opportunities and an end to police violence.
Until the government hears us, we must stand in the way, said Alejandro Franco, 23. Near graduation, he told Reuters he was marching for better education and health, among other reasons.
If people do not have peace then neither does the government, he added.
Some said the long protests are putting them under financial pressure.
I have to close my shop whenever there are protests, said Laudice Ramirez, 62, south of town. I am going bankrupt, but young people have no other option for opportunity.
Despite the government and protest leaders reaching a pre-agreement to end the demonstrations this week, Thursday strike organizers said the government had not signed the agreement and accused it of stagnation.
We have already reached an agreement, the only thing missing is the signatures of the presidents to start negotiations, said on Friday Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Workers’ Union (CUT), accusing the government of postponing the talks.
The government said it had not signed the agreement because some protest leaders would not condemn the roadblocks, calling the issue undisputed and adding that talks would resume on Sunday.
Colombia’s Ministry of Finance estimates that protests and roadblocks have cost the country $ 2.68 billion, with roadblocks leading to shortages of food and other supplies, raising prices and disrupting operations at the country’s main port. hundreds of companies.
Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Nelson BocanegraAdditional Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Edited by David Gregorio
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]