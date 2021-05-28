Four die during protests as Colombia marks a month of demonstrations

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Four people died in Colombia on Friday as tens of thousands of protesters marked a month of nationwide demonstrations as talks between the government and the national strike committee stalled.

People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education system, in Cali, Colombia 28 May 2021. REUTERS / Juan B Diaz

In Cali, which has become the epicenter of nationwide protests, Mayor Jorge Ospina confirmed three of the deaths. Local media reported the fourth death that occurred on the road between Cali and the town of Candelaria.

Demonstrations elsewhere were largely peaceful, although clashes were reported between police and protesters in some areas, such as the municipality of Madrid, near Bogota.

There must be dialogue between those calling for strikes, the national government and society as a whole. If there are no talks, the spiral of violence will continue and unfortunately more people could die, Ospina said.

Two people in Cali were killed when an agent of the Attorney General’s investigative unit opened fire on civilians, before he was also killed, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a televised message. The agent was not on duty at the time, Barbosa said.

Violence has marked demonstrations over the past four weeks.

The government has so far confirmed 17 civilian deaths as directly linked to the protests, while human rights groups claim dozens of other civilians have been killed by security forces. Two police officers were also previously reported killed during the protests.

Demonstrations began on April 28, putting pressure on the government and lawmakers to enact tax and health care reforms and lead to the resignation of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla.

Amid singing and music during demonstrations in the capital Bogota, protesters told Reuters they would continue to march even after a month of demonstrations.

Since the withdrawal of tax reform earlier this month, protesters’ demands have expanded to include basic incomes, youth opportunities and an end to police violence.

Until the government hears us, we must stand in the way, said Alejandro Franco, 23. Near graduation, he told Reuters he was marching for better education and health, among other reasons.

If people do not have peace then neither does the government, he added.

Some said the long protests are putting them under financial pressure.

I have to close my shop whenever there are protests, said Laudice Ramirez, 62, south of town. I am going bankrupt, but young people have no other option for opportunity.

Despite the government and protest leaders reaching a pre-agreement to end the demonstrations this week, Thursday strike organizers said the government had not signed the agreement and accused it of stagnation.

We have already reached an agreement, the only thing missing is the signatures of the presidents to start negotiations, said on Friday Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Workers’ Union (CUT), accusing the government of postponing the talks.

The government said it had not signed the agreement because some protest leaders would not condemn the roadblocks, calling the issue undisputed and adding that talks would resume on Sunday.

Colombia’s Ministry of Finance estimates that protests and roadblocks have cost the country $ 2.68 billion, with roadblocks leading to shortages of food and other supplies, raising prices and disrupting operations at the country’s main port. hundreds of companies.