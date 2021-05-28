COVID live updates: Victoria breaks coronavirus testing record as thousands flock to vaccination centers





The expert would like to see more doses of Pfizer donated to Victoria Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, who is an epidemiologist and advisor to the World Health Organization, says she would love to see Australia donate more of its Pfizer supplies to Victoria. Speaking to Breakfast News, she said there are 21 days between doses of Pfizer, and if Victoria’s blockade continues for long enough, they could take their second dose. “I wish I had seen all of Australia donating her Pfizer to Melbourne because there are only 21 days between the first and second dose when you start getting a good immune response, after that second dose, and honestly, it could go on long enough to take that second dose if it ‘s something like the North Beaches where it went on for 32 days. “ (ABC News) She said she also disagrees with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments about the spread of vaccines that is not a contest or competition. “I would agree with that if we did not have this ongoing demolition of quarantined hotels,” she said. “Now, when the authorities say this is a great scheme, yes. However, we have had 24 breaches and those 24 breaches have basically caused about 21,000 cases since the Australian blockade and after we made quarantine hotels stay mandatory under a security. “So if we continue to get violations because we do not have intentionally built equipment, then, yes, unfortunately it is a race. If we had vaccinated more people, then we would not have had to go through the blockage.”

