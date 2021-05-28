2.8 harvest doses of Covaxin supplied so far, says Center | India News





HYDERABAD / New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has been supplying almost 2.8 crore doses of Covaxin to the Center since the morning of May 28, a PIB statement said on Friday. Of these, about 2.2 doses of crayons, including waste, have been consumed by states and UT, leaving them with about 55.8 doses of lakh, he said. Moreover, private hospitals have received about 13.7 loop doses of Covaxin.

Including doses of 21.5 loops to be supplied in May, the total number of doses supplied and in the pipeline by date increases to about 3.1 crore, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech, who did not disclose any details of the production, said in a statement that the timeframe for production, testing and release for a series of Covaxin is approximately 120 days, depending on the technology framework and regulatory guidelines to be met.

There is a time delay of four months for Covaxin to translate into current vaccination. Thus, the Covaxin production batches that were launched during March this year will be ready for supply only during the month of June, the company said.

The release of PIB said, Vaccine being a biological product of medical importance requires time for harvesting and quality testing. This can not be done overnight to ensure a safe product An increase in gross output does not translate into immediate supply.

The release also said, Bharat Biotech claims that have 6 crore doses is a misunderstanding between some neighborhoods reporting the issue in question. While not mentioning the TOI, the reference appears to be for a report in this letter citing corporate statements and government statements in the courts, including the Supreme Court, to estimate that the company had produced at least 6 doses of cocaine, from which only 2.1 crore was administered until 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the CoWin portal.

TOI had waited a full day for a response from Bharat Biotech before publishing the report, but had none. Also, what today’s press releases leave unanswered are the claims of the companies made in early January, before the vaccination started, that he already had a reserve of 2 doses of the crop.







