Quebec announces 419 new COVID-19 cases as relief of health restrictions

Quebec is reporting 419 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and four more deaths as the province eases public health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

As of Friday, restaurant yards in Quebec have reopened, the province’s daytime curfew is being lifted, and small backyard gatherings with a maximum of eight people are being allowed.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legualt went on social media to thank Quebecers for their efforts and sacrifices over the past 15 months.

“Thank you for passing this third wave that has been so devastating elsewhere,” he wrote in French in a Facebook post.

It also accounts for the proliferation of province-changing vaccines.

“Mobilize the immense mobilization of our nation to vaccinate the most vulnerable in the first months of 2021 that has enabled us to save many lives,” he said.

Legault encouraged everyone to continue to be vaccinated with the first and second doses.

“Then our passport to freedom,” he said.

So far 5,306,336 doses have been administered, including 101,094 on Thursday.

The number of people seeking hospitalization after contracting COVID-19 was reduced by nine on Friday to a total of 385.

Of these, 91 are in the intensive care unit, down from five in the last 24 hours.

The virus has claimed the lives of 11,118 Quebecers since the beginning of the pandemic. Authorities said of four fatalities reported Friday, one in the last 24 hours, one between May 21 and 26 and two before May 21.

The Institute of Public Health publishes new COVID forecasts

Despite falling COVID-19 indicators and easing restrictions, Legault warned people to stay vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines.

“Let’s not spoil our summer by getting tired too soon,” he said.

The Quebec National Institute released the models Friday showing a gradual decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in most of Montreal’s area – if people stick to the plan.

Marc Brisson, a professor at Laval University who does modeling for the Quebec Institute of Public Health, said the number of cases could start rising again in June – especially among children and adults who have not yet been vaccinated – if people do not follow rules.

The government has said it is particularly concerned about private indoor meetings after the curfew is lifted.

Brisson said the modeling predicted an increase in hospitalizations if people go ahead with the reopening plan, but added that the estimated increase would be smaller compared to the second wave, which ended in March.

New hospital admissions in the Montreal area could peak around 30 a day in early July, models predicted.

The models estimated that the number of cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the fall would depend on vaccination levels. If 89 percent of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, there would be a minimal increase in new cases and hospitalizations when schools reopen.

But if 71 percent of the population is fully vaccinated from the downturn and assuming the number of daily contacts between people is at pre-pandemic levels, then Quebec could report 1,000 new cases a day through October, followed by dozens of hospitalizations. new in the hospital.

“It’s very important to continue to follow public health measures as we get out of the stalemate and to have the highest possible vaccination coverage,” Brisson said. “These two elements will have a big impact on how our summer and September will look like.”

– With files from Jacob Serebrin of The Canadian Press’

