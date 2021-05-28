Kerala Supreme Court annuls 80:20 minority schemes for Muslims, Christians





The Kerala High Court on Friday overturned three state government orders, annulling the 80:20 ratio in the distribution of minority scholarship schemes between Muslims and Latin / converted Christians. The court noted that such an action is unconstitutional. Chief Justice Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly’s separation station instructed the state government to pass orders providing merit scholarships to members of equally notified minority communities and in accordance with the latest available population census with the State Commission on Minorities. The court acted on a PIL initiated by Justine Pallivathukkal, listing the state government, the Department of State Minority Welfare and the Ministry of Minority Affairs Union as defendants. The applicant said that most of the Centre’s socio-economic and educational empowerment schemes are intended for the poor, including the six minorities notified by the Center. But while different schemes are implemented in Kerala, there is a visible discrimination that favors a minority against other minority communities without any justification. This issue recently led to sharp polarization between the Muslim and Christian communities in the state. When the Pinarayi Vijayan government took office for a second term last week, the prime minister kept the minority welfare portfolio to himself, departing from the practice of a Muslim-born lawmaker becoming a minister. The move has sparked protests from various Muslim religious and political outfits. The Supreme Court order annulling the 80:20 stock exchange ratio is set to put the government in a complicated situation. It remains to be seen whether the government moves an appeal against the decision. The Muslim League of the Indian Union said the state should make clear its position on the issue, while the Catholic Church welcomed the order. Secretary of the Council of Catholic Bishops of the Council of India to Secular Secretary VC Sebastain said the decision is a warning from the court against denial of justice. The court said the state government’s action in sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-assessment scholarships could not be legally supported. She said, There is nothing wrong with state government providing facilities for the weaker parts of the community, but when it comes to dealing with known minorities, it should treat them equally and not has no jurisdiction to treat them unequally, which is quite different from the provisions of the Constitution and laws. The court noted, But here is a case where regardless of the right of the Christian minority community within the state available from the population ratio, the state is content to provide scholarships for the Muslim minority community at 80 percent, which, in our view, it is an unconstitutional act and unsupported by any law. The court said executive orders issued by the state government could not go beyond the provisions of the Minority Commissions Acts, 1992 and 2014, and the ordinances contained in the provisions of the Constitution. Article 29 of the Constitution also imposes a duty to protect the educational interests of the minority community on an equal footing and not in a discriminatory manner, the court said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos