International rescue and relief students train in Montrose | Local News Stories

International Rescue and Relief (IRR) students from Union College Lincoln, Nebraska, visited Montrose this week for their rapid water rescue training.
The first 50 students began the annual program of the Division of Emergency Management and Exercise Science at Montrose Water Sports Park in Riverbottom Park, where they set foot for their first quick water rescue experience. Beyond the IRR program, the division includes programs for human health and performance and occupational therapy.
Montrose Water Sports Park has hosted 10 years of Union College students, all part of a five-week program that trains students in technical rope rescue, rapid water rescue, search and rescue, and survival certificates.
This first week was our fast-paced water rescue week and we found that the water park here in Montrose is great for getting students into a safe environment, said Union College Academic Dean Rick Young.
The quick water rescue part of the program is over two weeks. Once the students leave Montrose, they continue their training for two days on the Colorado River for a raft trip before spending a week on the Animas River in Durango to complete their training.
Water is a little faster and bigger, so that makes it a little more exciting for students, Animas River Young said, adding that the training is under Rescue 3 International, one of the largest companies internationally for rescue work.
After quick water rescue, students will move on to technical rope rescue in Norwood before completing their final week with their search and rescue certificates.
Students come from all over the world. It’s a program of some sort, there is no college that offers exactly what we offer, said Young of the IRR program.
About a third of students end up moving to medical or dental school, where they have a goal of working in emergency medicine or volunteering on search and rescue teams as team doctors.
Another part of the students look at the field of public safety, working towards careers as paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement and park rangers. Some students even enlist in the military as officers, such as two students who have graduated from the program and are now learning search and rescue for the military, Young said.
The rest of the students pursue a variety of work focused on areas such as community development, mission fieldwork, logistics, and emergency management.
At the end of the program, however, all students are working toward a service-oriented career, according to the academic dean.
To join the program, Young said the process is quite simple. The school is looking for active and adventurous applicants who are willing to take on a service-oriented role for their lives.
The best part of this program is that it really creates grit in students and helps them see that they can push themselves beyond the norm and accomplish the tasks that build their confidence, Young said. Most of our students pursue their master’s and doctoral degrees. It is an excellent stone for many different career paths.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit