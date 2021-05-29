Murder for revenge: Doc couple shot dead on Bharatpur road | Jaipur News





Jaipur: In a revenge murder case, a couple of doctors were shot dead in their car on a busy street in the middle of the day by two bicycle-born assailants in Bharatpur on Friday.

The medical couple, Sudeep Gupta and Seema Gupta, faced charges of burning alive Deepa Gurjar and her six-year-old son in 2019. Sudeep is suspected of being in an illicit relationship with Deepa. The attackers were Deepa’s brother and cousin, police said.

The pair were tracked down by Anuj Kumar and Mahesh Kumar, respectively Deepa’s first brother and cousin at Shri Radhe Chowraha in Bharatpur on Friday afternoon and shot.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the face of one of the accused covered while the other is uncovered.

After forcing the car to stop on the busy road, the couple parked their bike in front of the couple’s vehicle, climbed on the driver’s side and fired several shots from a firearm at the couple. The attackers then fled on their bicycles.

In CCTV footage, they can be seen approaching the car, knocking on windows and firing bullets, first at Sudeep, who was driving, and then at Seema from close range.

They then return to their bike, open fire in the air to create panic and disappear from the frame in less than 38 seconds.

Sudeep died on the spot while Seema underwent injuries at a hospital. Seema along with her mother-in-law Sulekha are the main defendants in the immunity case. Seema came out on bail a few days ago on the same issue.

The incident happened in November 2019. Sudeep had secured an apartment for Deepa and her six-year-old son Surya in the splendid locality of Bharatpurs. Seema began to learn about her husbands’ illicit relationships after she received an invitation card from an anonymous person. It was an invitation to the new Deepas beauty salon, where Sudeep would be the main guest. Seema told her mother-in-law Sulekha about the sequels. Angry, Seema carried a bottle filled with a flammable chemical and poured it over Deepa and her son. Both died on the spot, police said.

Devendra Bishnoi, SP Bharatpur said it was a murder case for revenge. The two accused were identified by us and we are following their movement in the city, Bishnoi said, adding that the two sides were negotiating with each other after Anuj asked for a large sum to recall his complaint.

It was learned that Sudeep had agreed to pay 50 Rs loop, but Anuj demanded more money, Bishnoi said. Anuj was involved in a shooting case a few months ago and is wanted by police.

Sensing the seriousness of the incident, IG Bharatpur Range PK Khamesra held a press conference during the day and assured that the accused would soon be behind bars. The case relates to a two-year incident in Bharatpur. The accused have been identified based on the footage, Khamesra said.







