Mayorkas: Vaccine passports for international travel are being scrutinized





Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is “watching closely” vaccine passports for international travel. “Good Morning America” ​​host Michael Strahan asked the secretary if vaccine passports could be required to travel “in or out” of the country. “We are seeing it very closely,” Mayorkas replied. “One of our leaders who has led us through this pandemic is the value of diversity, equality and inclusion and making sure that every passport we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and no one is deprived of the right,” he continued. ai. The European Union has decided to allow trips for vaccinated Americans this summer, though it is not yet clear how travelers will prove they were vaccinated. Invoice CRUZ P TOR TB PROHIBITED VACCINE PASSPORTS A DHS spokesman said such a passport would be for travelers to easily meet the requirements of other nations. “We’ve always said that we’re looking at how we can ensure that Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to get to other countries. This is what the Secretary was referring to; all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements There will be no federal vaccination database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single credential , “the spokesman told Fox News. ALABAMA GOV MARKS TV PASSPORT PROHIBITION Vaccine The White House has argued that the federal government will not support a system that requires Americans to hold a vaccination passport but left it to private businesses to decide for themselves whether they require proof of vaccination. Still, talk of a vaccine passport, which some have argued could speed up the reopening of travel and the economy, is sure to infuriate Republicans. Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Texas Greg Abbott banned state agencies from seeking vaccination evidence, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation this week banning any business, school or event that requires vaccination evidence. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., Introduced a bill banning vaccine passports, which includes banning the Biden administration from ordering vaccines and discriminating in employment.

