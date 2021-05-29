Thinking again Looking beyond words

Songs Without Words is a collection of songs written by Felix Mendelssohn for solo piano between 1829 and 1845. Sounds like a contradiction in terms, but Mendelssohn had his reasons as he explained in a letter to his friend: the mind when I wrote it, will to say: just the song as it is. And if I had certain words in mind for one or one of these songs, I would never want to tell anyone, because the same words will never say the same things to others. Only song can say the same thing, it can evoke the same feelings in one person as in another, a feeling that is not expressed, however, by the same words.

It is an interesting thought as we approach Trinity Sunday because words can also be a problem. The little-known Athanasian faith of the fifth century, which had much to say about the Holy Trinity, used the incomprehensible word five times to suggest that it is a doctrine shrouded in mystery and incompletely understood.

This should not bother us because as Jeremy Taylor, a 17th-century bishop of Down and Conor, said, a religion without mystery should be a religion without God.

Fr Richard Rohr encourages us to look beyond words and understand what is hidden in the three mysterious formulas and one in the three formulas. The mystery of God as the Trinity invites us to a dynamism, a flow, a relationship, a steering wheel of love. . . The idea of ​​the Trinity says that God is a verb far more than a noun, an energy and an action more than a concept. God as Trinity invites us to a shared experience, where we are invited as participants. Some of our Christian mystics, Sufis and Jews believed that all creation was returning to this stream of eternal life, almost as if we were the fourth person of the Eternal Flow of God or, as Jesus clearly stated, I will return to take you with you from where I am to you too. Only a Trinitarian theology makes heaven meaningful.

Language is an issue in both the Old Testament and the Gospel readings. In Isaiah chapter 6, we have the thrilling language of religious experience as the prophet tries to explain his vision in the temple, an event that would profoundly change his life.

He gives us the date around 740 BC, the year when King Uzziah died, but then the language becomes extravagant as he seeks words to explain his dramatic and transformative experience: I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and high; and the edge of his robe filled the temple. Seraphs were present upon it; each had six wings: with two they covered their faces, and with two they covered their feet, and with two they flew. And one cried unto the other, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.

From the sure words of Isaiah, we turn to the reading of the Gospel (St. John 3) where words are a problem. Nicodemus simply does not understand what Jesus is talking about when he says to him: Verily, I say unto you, No man can see the kingdom of God without being born from above. Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? Can it enter a mother’s womb a second time and give birth?

For Nicodemus, words were hindering a relationship he wanted with someone he admired and respected.

To this day, religious language can be a problem for people who are attracted to Jesus but confused by the language used to tell his story. We must learn from Mendelssohn because what made the final difference for Nicodemus were not the words, but the person of Jesus and the knowledge of Jesus is an important step towards understanding the mystery of God in the Trinity.