Statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov at a joint press conference following talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Anze Logar, Moscow, 28 May 2021 – News

We have held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Anze Logar. We welcomed the progress of our bilateral relations in all spheres, especially the building of our political contacts, including high and high levels and also between our foreign ministries.

In 2022, we will celebrate 30 years of our diplomatic relations. We have agreed to think of a list of exciting events that mark this date.

We have a positive view of our inter-parliamentary ties, including contacts between Russian and Slovenian friendship groups and ties between the regions of our countries. I hope this year we will be able to hold the Ljubljana Days in Moscow, which were postponed due to the coronavirus.

We called for an increase in the activities of the Russian-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in light of a decline in bilateral trade in 2020, for understandable reasons.

We agreed to expedite the preparation of some additional documents to improve and strengthen our legal framework, especially when it comes to encouraging the protection of investments and pensions, as well as exchanges of culture, science, education, sports and youth.

We expressed mutual satisfaction with our cultural and educational cooperation, including the promotion of the study of the Russian language in Slovenia and the Slovenian language in Russia. We noticed the development of contacts between our universities and libraries. I hope that we will be able to resume the mutual exchanges of our performers when the epidemiological situation stabilizes. We stressed the importance of supporting the Forum of Slavic Cultures based in Ljubljana, which was established at the initiative of our presidents in 2004.

We expressed our sincere gratitude to our colleagues and our Slovenian leadership for their careful attitude towards the graves of the Russian war, the memorials and, in general, for the memory of those who liberated Europe from the Nazi threat. We particularly highlighted the activities of the International Maribor Research Center of World War II. This is an important platform for preventing the spread of Nazi ideas, which is happening in some European countries.

Mr Anze Logar is visiting us just weeks before Slovenia takes over the EU Council presidency on 1 July. We also discussed this issue. We reaffirmed our deep concern about the actions of Brussels, which are undermining all mechanisms of Russia-EU ties. We expressed our regret that the EU position is based on the principle of the lowest common denominator defined by the aggressive Russophobic minority. Slovenia’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed the EU’s position on such high-profile issues as the Alexey Navalny issue and developments in eastern Ukraine. He also mentioned the Crimea and the situation regarding the Republic of Belarus. We have once again provided detailed answers based on facts rather than unfounded claims.

Mr. Anze Logar briefed us on Slovenia’s priorities for its EU presidency in the second half of 2021. We have much in common, such as a common interest in promoting cooperation in cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime, and cyber terrorism, as well as in the areas of ICT and climate change. Health is one more area where collaboration is helpful in tackling acute problems.

We reaffirmed our readiness to normalize relations with the EU, provided that they are based on equality, mutual respect and a balance of interests, rather than unilateral actions and preconditions. We also discussed several international issues, including the situation in the Balkans and our cooperation with the UN, the OCSE and the Council of Europe.

In conclusion, I want to express my gratitude to my colleague and wish him and Slovenia as a whole every success during its EU presidency. We are ready to continue working together with you and your staff based on the principles I have mentioned.