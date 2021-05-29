Harris mentions the challenges of the ‘fragile’ world in the Navy speech

The Blue Angels fly over the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., On Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris focused on the challenges of pandemic, climate change and cyber security threats during her keynote address to graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, the first by a woman in the 175-year-old institution

Harris, the nation’s first female vice president and first Black woman and the South Asian-origin person who held office, said the pandemic has accelerated our world into a new era.

It has affected our world forever, ”she said. “It has forever affected our perspective and if we were not clear before, we know now: Our world is interconnected. Our world is interdependent and our world is fragile.

A pandemic could spread around the world within a few months, a bunch of hackers could disrupt a country’s fuel supply, and a country’s carbon emissions could threaten Earth’s stability, the vice president said.

“This, midfielders, is the era we are in and it is not different from any era that came before,” said Harris. “So the challenge now, the challenge before us now is how to create a modern defense against these modern threats.

Harris described the cyber attack earlier this month that shut down the nations’ largest fuel pipeline as a warning blow to what new Navy and Marine Corps officers will face.

In fact, there have been many warning shots, so we need to defend our nation against these threats, and at the same time make progress on things you have learned such things as quantum computing and artificial intelligence and robotics and things like that. would put our nation at a strategic advantage, Harris said.

In her speech to more than 1,000 graduates, including those who graduated in mechanical, electrical and ocean engineering, Harris described climate change as a very real threat to our national security.

I look at you and know you are among the experts who will navigate and mitigate the threat, Harris said.

Most of the 1,084 graduates were commissioned as officers in the Navy and Marine Corps, including 784 Navy insignia and 274 Marines as 2nd lieutenants. About 28% of the graduation class are women.

“The American people depend on you.”

We saw this during COVID-19 when the Americans saw how members of our military helped vaccinate our nation because you know that biological threats like pandemics and infectious diseases are another threat in this era, Harris said.

The commissioning ceremony was again held in person at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, a year after the academy held its first graduation and commissioning ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris marked the historic moment of becoming the first woman to deliver the keynote address at the academy commission ceremony in the same year that the academy had its first Black Women brigade commander, which represents about 4,400 medium-sized ships.

Midshipman Sydney Barber, who was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the Marines at the ceremony, said it was an exciting and exciting day to graduate with Harris as speaker. She said she was scheduled to meet with the vice president after the ceremony.

I plan to thank him for paving the way, ”Barber, from Lake Forest, Illinois, said in an interview before the ceremony. “She definitely paved the way for me, she inspired me throughout the trip.