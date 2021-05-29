International
International Foreign Policy Weekly News Quiz
28 May 2021, 11:48 AM
How closely were you looking at the world this week? Get our international news questionnaire to find out!
1. Belarus created an international incident this week when it deployed a passenger plane flying through its airspace so that authorities could arrest an exiled dissident aboard. What airline was the dissident journalist Roman Protasevich flying on?
(A) EasyJet
(B) Lufthansa
(C) Belavia
(D) Ryanair
2. The new president of the Ecuadors, Guillermo Lasso, was inaugurated on Monday. What is his political orientation?
(A) Communist
(B) ecosocialist
(C) On the right
(D) Left center
3. Iran and the United States have made significant progress in nuclear talks this week. Which city is hosting the negotiations?
(A) Geneva
(B) Vienna
(C) Dubai
(D) Brussels
4. Malis’s interim president and prime minister resigned this week after being detained by the military for three days. Which leader then declared Malis the new president, in what French President Emmanuel Macron described as a coup within a coup?
(A) Bah NDaw
(B) Mahmoud Dicko
(100) assima gills
(D) Moktar Ouane
5. According to a new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, 30.7 million people were displaced in 2020 due to climate disasters. How does this compare to the number of people displaced due to conflict and violence?
(A) Half more people were displaced by climate than by conflict and violence.
(B) The same number of people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence.
(C) Twice as many people were displaced by climate than by conflict and violence.
(D) Three times more people were displaced by climate than by conflict and violence.
6. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won re-election Wednesday in a vote described as fraudulent by the major Western powers. What percentage of voters reportedly supported the incumbent?
(A) 95 percent
(B) 100 percent
(C) 61 percent
(D) 84 percent
7. On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature underwent major changes to the cities’ political system, marking another step in its slide away from democracy. Who is the current chief executive of Hong Kong who supported the movement?
(A) Leung Chun-ying
(B) Matthew Cheung
(C) Carrie Lam
(D) Chris Tang
8. US President Joe Biden is looking at many American municipal leaders for ambassadors. Which of these current mayors or former mayors has he ever considered for a post in Asia?
(A) Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
(B) Major Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles
(C) Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago
(D) Mayor of Wilmington, Delaware Mayor Mike Purzycki
9. Which country was the big winner in these years Eurovision Song Contest last weekend?
(A) Iceland
(B) Ukraine
(C) Cyprus
(D) Italy
10. As usual, Eurovision was not without controversy. Which hiccup confused the victory of the winning groups?
(A) The song was revealed as a snippet of a deep ABBA cut.
(B) The lead singer appeared to snore drugs on camera during the broadcast.
(C) Viewers raised concerns that voting had been manipulated through a network of worlds.
(D) The musicians admitted that they were not Europeans, but Americans who had spent an influential semester abroad in Europe back in college.
Answers:
1. (D) Ryanair
2. (C) Center-right (Lasso is the Ecuadors’ first right-wing leader in 14 years.)
3. (B) Vienna
4. (100) gill assima
5. (D) Three times more people were displaced by climate than by conflict and violence. (Conflict and violence displaced 9.8 million people last year.)
6. (A) 95 percent
7. (C) Carrie Lam
8. (D) Wilmington, Delaware Mayor Mike Purzycki (Buttigieg was considered ambassador to China but was instead appointed transportation secretary. Garcetti and Emanuel are currently being considered ambassadors to India and Japan, respectively. .)
9. (D) Italy (You can watch the winning song here.)
10. (B) The lead singer appeared to snore drugs on camera during the broadcast. (The swinger later denied doing so, and he passed a drug test.)
